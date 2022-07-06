Will Rohit Sharma Be Available To Play India's 1st T20I Against England At Southampton?

With the conclusion of the rescheduled 5th Test match between England and India at Edgbaston, the touring India squad now gears up to face the hosts in a while-ball leg. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play a 3-match T20I series, followed by a 3-match ODI series this month. Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma returned with COVID-19 negative results, earlier last week and has started practising for the white-ball tour.

Although Rohit spent a significant amount of time in the nets on Sunday and Monday, a report by InsideSport suggests that Rohit is feeling okay, but not completely perfect. The report also quoted a top BCCI official shedding light on Rohit’s fitness and whether he will be available for selection in the 1st T20I. The series opener will be played at Rose Bowl/Ageas Bowl on July 7.

Top BCCI official provides an update about Rohit Sharma's availability for 1st T20I

“See he had suffered from a bout of COVID. He needs time to recover. He has started training but will he play 1st match or not, it depends on his fitness. Coach and Rohit himself will take a call on the same. We are hopeful he should be ready,” the BCCI official said.

Rohit reportedly practised for almost 45 minutes in the nets on Monday, before doing some fielding drills. It shouldn't be a surprise for fans of the team management who decides to rest him for the first game, as it is still doubtful, whether or not he can last for four hours on the field. The 35-year-old also has to undergo mandatory cardiovascular tests in order to be deemed fit to play in the 1st T20I at Southampton.

BCCI named Rohit Sharma in the India squad for the 1st T20I

Meanwhile, BCCI named Rohit Sharma in the squad for the 1st T20I, while the players who participated in the 5th Test joined the T20I squad after the 1st game. The likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the 1st T20I. Rohit tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time on the second day of the four-day tour game between India and Leicestershire. India was desperate to play him in the 5th Test, but three positive results on July 1, made Bumrah the 36th Test captain of India.

India, unfortunately, went on to lose the match under Bumrah’s captaincy, as England levelled the series 2-2. Following a good batting display in the first innings and a relatively good bowling show in the second, India lost track in the match from the 3rd innings onwards and ended up on the losing side. Having said that, India is sure to get a much-needed morale boost if Rohit makes his way back to the playing XI for the series opener.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

(Image: bcci.tv)