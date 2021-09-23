Will Rohit Sharma Play Today's MI Vs KKR IPL 2021 Match? Everything We Know So Far

Mumbai Indians' start to the IPL 2021 UAE leg did not get off to a positive note with the defending champions losing to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in their first match. The CSK team beat MI by 20 runs to take the top spot temporarily from Delhi Capitals. Despite the loss, Mumbai Indians stay fourth on the tally and will be hoping to make a move on the IPL 2021 points table with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Apart from losing the match, Mumbai Indians missed the service of their regular skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Will Rohit Sharma play today's MI vs KKR match?

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult had previously said that the team missed the captaincy of Rohit in their opening match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg game against CSK. The Kiwi pacer said, “He was sorely missed. He is right up there in terms of experience and runs achieved in this format. So, it was a big hole." He further added, “But it was a good decision to make sure he is 100 per cent with the amount of cricket coming up. If he comes to the eleven tomorrow, it will be great but we want to make sure he is 100 per cent fit.”

The question is whether Rohit Sharma will play today's MI vs KKR match? Going by the recent video, it looks like Rohit Sharma could make a comeback even though there is no confirmation regarding his availability. Mumbai Indians recently posted a video on their Twitter handle where Rohit Sharma is speaking about facing Kolkata Knight Riders hence dropping a hint about his availability.

In the video, he can be heard saying, " I honestly don't believe in past record as T20 is a game of on that day, particularly what happens." Speaking about the upcoming match against KKR Rohit Sharma said, "They are a good opposition and play cricket really well as a team. They will be coming into this match with some confidence after their win in the previous match and so it will not be a cakewalk for us." He further said, "I know we have a handy record against them but it is important that we turn up really well on that particular day and do the job."

Will Hardik Pandya play MI vs KKR match?

Along with Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also missed the MI vs CSK match. While giving an update on Hardik Pandya's absence Mahela Jayawardene during the press conference said, "Hardik was training, had a little niggle, so again precaution, we thought, lets just give him extra days to see how things are, but nothing serious." Just like Rohit Sharma, the latest update regarding the availability of Hardik Pandya for the MI vs KKR match is yet to be revealed.

Why Rohit Sharma was not playing in MI vs CSK match?

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene in the virtual press conference post-MI vs CSK match said that "Rohit was batting and doing his running as well, but after coming back from the UK, we felt that, he probably needed an extra few days, so should be fine to play the next game."

(Image: IPL/ Instagram/ BCCI)