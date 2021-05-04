Will SRH Vs MI Match Take Place? DDCA Chief Contradicts Both Franchises' Latest Actions

The Match 30 of IPL 2021 between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was postponed with immediate effect on Monday after two KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19. The KKR vs RCB postponed game was originally slated to be played on Monday, May 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will now reschedule the KKR vs RCB postponed game.

Will SRH vs MI match take place?

In fact, three CSK members — CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner designated for the team who are in Delhi tested positive for the ungodly virus. Moreover, reports also emerged which stated that some of the ground staff at the Arun Jaitley Stadium had also tested positive for coronavirus. Due to the deteriorating situation, the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians did not train on the ground for the SRH vs MI 2021 game that is set to be played on Tuesday, May 4. This has made fans wonder, "Will SRH vs MI match take place?"

Delhi, which is one of the worst-hit regions by COVID-19, has already hosted four out of the eight games designated to it. However, unrest was caused among franchises after reports of ground staff testing positive for the virus emerged. Nevertheless, while speaking to ESPNcricnfo, Rohan Jaitley, the president at the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association, who manages the Arun Jaitley Stadium assured that there is no one who is on duty at the IPL 2021 matches who has tested positive.

He added that since the numbers in Delhi soared, they had put the ground staff members in-house in a bubble and they were staying at the stadium. Jaitley stated that since it is a taxing job, they get drained out which is why they have groundstaff that is off-site tested and quarantined. He also said that after every few matches the DDCA rotates the ground staff members. Jaitley was optimistic that Tuesday evening's SRH vs MI 2021 match would go ahead as per schedule.

Meanwhile, the recent COVID-19 developments have triggered some anxiety in the tournament and are likely to test the faith of at least some of the members participating in the league. It will be interesting to see how the BCCI handles the situation.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM