The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday turned out to be a nail-biting encounter where the Men in Blue emerged victorious by five wickets with two balls to spare. Hardik Pandya was exceptional with his all-round show, while Virat Kohli gave a glimpse of him gaining form with a knock of 35 runs. Ravindra Jadeja also made a vital contribution with the bat which ultimately helped the team register victory over their arch-rivals. After witnessing the thriller, fans will surely be wanting to see both the teams facing each other yet again.

Asia Cup 2022: Will India and Pakistan collide yet again?

India will play Hong Kong in their last league stage match on Wednesday, August 31, while Pakistan will play the same opponent on September 2. Both the teams are expected to take the top two slots in Group A and if everything goes as planned, Indian fans can have another chance at witnessing India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 4 once more.

There is another possibility that both India and Pakistan could very well play the final as well but for that to happen they need to clear the Super Four stage. Both India and Pakistan will face the other two teams of Group B on one occasion after the completion of league matches. If both teams claim the top two places on the points table, they will confirm their respective spots in the finals of the Asia Cup 2022, which is scheduled for September 11.

Asia Cup 2022: New slow over-rate rule comes into play during India vs Pakistan match

The ICC Cricket Committee made some changes to the slow over-rate rules to improve the pace of the game across all formats. As result of slow over-rate, both India and Pakistan were forced to include an extra fielder in the 30-yard circle in the last over of the innings after they failed to start the 20th over by the scheduled end of the innings time.

During the Asia Cup 2022 match, India had bowled less than 18 overs in the allotted time, resulting in them having to field with five fielders inside the circle for the final two overs. On the other hand, Pakistan was forced to bowl the final three overs with the same restrictions. The first match that was played under these new rules was a one-off T20I between the West Indies and Ireland in mid-January.