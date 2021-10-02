Will Suryakumar Yadav Play Today's Crucial MI Vs DC IPL 2021 Match? Here's What We Learned

Suryakumar Yadav would be hoping to roar back to form when Mumbai Indians lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2021 fixture at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Even though he has not been in the best form this season, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene has exuded confidence in his abilities a day ahead of the all-important clash against DC. Surya's form will be a concern for Team India as he has been roped in for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, where he would be expected to take care of the team's middle-order and therefore, it is necessary for the Mumbai batsman to rediscover his rhythm as the IPL 2021 nears the business end.

The 31-year-old has struggled in the second leg of IPL 2021 as he has returned with scores of 3, 5, 8, and 0 runs in four matches for Mumbai Indians. In the ongoing season, 'SKY' has amassed just 189 runs from 11 matches at a strike rate of 128.57 and an average of 17.18.

The prolific batsman was roped in by the five-time champions during the IPL 2018 Auctions for a price of INR 3.2 crore after being released by the two-time winners, Kolkata Knight Riders. He was assigned the top-order duties after joining MI, and the batsman justified his selection by amassing a total of 512 runs in the 2018 season, which included four half-centuries. His ability to change gears at any point of the match benefited MI hugely as he went on to score 424 and 480 runs in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, in which MI clinched back-to-back IPL titles. In the 2021 season, he has scored 189 runs in 11 matches, with the highest score of 56 runs, which is his only half-century in the season so far. He hit his lone half-century during the first-leg of IPL 2021 in India while batting against KKR in MI’s second match of the season.

Mahela Jayawardene backs Suryakumar Yadav

Ahead of MI vs DC clash, head coach Mahela Jayawardene backed underfire Suryakumar Yadav by saying that all the latter needs to do is spend some time in the middle.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference on Friday, Jayawardene said, “Surya just needs to spend some time in the middle to get his confidence back. But it's not a huge concern. Just because we have to make a couple of changes doesn't mean that the quality of other players are ignored. We make sure these players are fit and in balance when not playing.”

Image: PTI/BCCI