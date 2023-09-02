Will We Witness The First-ever India Vs Pakistan Final In Asia Cup? Rohit Sharma Responds

India will meet Pakistan at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led team will play its first 2023 Asia Cup game. Pakistan, one of the co-hosts, started the tournament well by beating Nepal by 238 runs in Multan on Wednesday. The Indian squad arrived in Sri Lanka on August 31, 2023, and their history in Kandy suggests they will do well.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan beat Nepal in the first game

In the second match of the 2023 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh

Today, India will play Pakistan

Rohit Sharma on India vs Pakistan potential final in the Asia Cup 2023

When told that India and Pakistan had never met in an Asia Cup final, team captain Rohit Sharma gave an amusing response. At first, he misunderstood the query and brought up the match between the two sides in the 2007 World Cup final. Rohit initially seemed confused, but then he realised the question was about the Asia Cup.

It is quite remarkable that India and Pakistan have never faced off in an Asia Cup final despite their fierce rivalry in cricket. India has won the championship seven times (six times in ODI format and once in T20I format), making them the most successful team in the tournament's history. Pakistan, on the other hand, has won the Asia Cup championship twice. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan matchup at the 2023 Asia Cup, which is slated to take place in Pallekele, was the occasion for Rohit Sharma to make his comments.

“Not surprised. That is how the tournament has gone for both teams. But no...what are you saying? We played 2007 T20 World Cup final,”

After the question was made clear, that the question was regarding the both teams never playing in a final of the Asia Cup, he said:

“I don't know. What can I say about that? Probably, maybe in this tournament.”

How can India vs Pakistan happen in the final of the Asia Cup?

In the context of the Asia Cup 2023, India and Pakistan could potentially clash in the final. To do so, both teams must qualify for the Super Fours stage and finish in the top two of that round. If they succeed, the much-anticipated summit battle will take place on September 17 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Cricket fans all over the world will definitely be looking forward to this high-stakes clash.