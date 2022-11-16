Williamson's Quick Reaction To Grab Trophy Before Fall Leaves Hardik Stunned; WATCH

Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, beginning November 18. Both sides will head into this series with a point to prove after suffering disappointing defeats in the semi-finals of the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue lost to England, while the Blackcaps were defeated by Pakistan. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting series between India and New Zealand, the two captains were involved in a hilarious interaction.

Kane Williamson's quick reaction stuns Hardik Pandya

As seen in the video posted by the Blackcaps below, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson shows the perfect reflexes as he grabs the trophy just before it is about to fall onto the ground. The reactions of the 32-year-old were so quick that it even left Team India captain Hardik Pandya amazed.

India vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

Match No Date & Time Location First T20I 12:00 PM IST on Friday, November 18 Sky Stadium, Wellington Second T20I 12:00 PM IST on Sunday, November 20 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Third T20I 12:00 PM IST on Tuesday, November 22 McLean Park, Napier

India vs New Zealand T20I squads

Team India: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

India will hope to recover from disappointing World Cup loss

Team India will hope to put their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign behind them when they face New Zealand in a three-match series. While the Men in Blue dominated their group, their performance in the semi-finals against England was extremely poor as per their high standards. On a good batting wicket, India only managed to score 168 runs in their 20 overs. This score was never going to be enough against a strong batting line-up of England, who chased down the target with all 10 wickets in hand and four overs to spare.