Wily Cameraman Gives Everyone Childish Giggles as Jonny Bairstow Uses Binoculars

Jonny Bairstow is not a part of England's playing XI in the ongoing Test match against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. He has been benched after a poor outing in the previous Test where he could not even get to double figures in either of the innings. He had registered scores of 1 and 9 respectively at Centurion.

However, it seems that Bairstow has found a way to keep himself engaged off the field especially while sitting in the pavilion.

Jonny Bairstow spotted sightseeing from the dressing room

This happened during the 60th over of England's second innings on Day 3 of the ongoing Test. Skipper Joe Root and opener Dom Sibley were batting well in the middle and they were making the Proteas bowlers toil with some amazing display of batting. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow, who was in the dressing room, was seen 'sightseeing' as he used binoculars while the focus was completely on him.

However, things did not end there as the TV director showed visuals of women spectators waving at the camera. Thus, the TV director used his creative skills to either depict that the wicket-keeper batsman was using binoculars to look at them or that they were impressed with Bairstow's new technique. Even the commentators had a hearty laugh over this. The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

⁦@jbairstow21⁩ and the benefits of not playing. Quality! Well and truly done by ⁦@SkyCricket⁩ pic.twitter.com/P23AhJKs29 — Nick Davis (@NickDavis_18) January 5, 2020

Even the fans were equally impressed after they spotted Jonny Bairstow sightseeing. Here's what they had to say.

England aiming to level the series

England who had come into this Test match after a 97-run loss in the first Test will be aiming to level the four-match series. After the visitors got a 66-run first-innings lead, they capitalized on it with some good batting performances. Dom Sibley remained unbeaten on 133 while Ben Stokes played a stellar cameo of a 47-ball 72 as the Joe Root-led side declared their innings at 391/8 to set the hosts a mammoth target of 438.

