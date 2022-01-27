WI's Rovman Powell Takes Cricket World By Storm, Hits 10 Sixes In Maiden T20I Century

Jamaican cricketer Rovman Powell took the cricketing world by storm as he hit a magnificent century during the third T20I between West Indies and England on Wednesday. Powell smashed 107 off just 53 balls, including four boundaries and 10 sixes, before his amazing knock was brought to an end by Reece Topley. Powell's century becomes more significant because he wasn't even in the playing XI until last evening when Kieron Pollard's side chose to split the two left-handers in the middle.

Powell has represented the West Indies in 37 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 34 Twenty-20 Internationals (T20Is) since his debut in 2016. The 28-year-old has scored 786 runs in ODIs and 484 runs in the shorter format at an average of 25.35 and 22.00, respectively. Powell has one century each in either format. In 2018, he even commanded the ODI team in a match against Bangladesh. Powell's memorable innings drew widespread praise on social media. Here's how people reacted to Powell's hundred on social media.

What a knock by Rovman Powell .. 107 runs from 53 balls including 4 fours and 10 sixes against England in 3rd T20I #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/wVKPcftmDr — 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) January 27, 2022

Congratulations brother champion 🏆 — ArunRajeshwaran Ramachandran (@ArunRajeshwaran) January 26, 2022

Rovman Powell hit a majestic century to lead West Indies to a 20-run victory over England in the third Twenty20 in Barbados.



Powell struck 107 off 53 balls, including 10 sixes, as he ruthlessly punished wayward bowling by England to record his maiden T20 ton.#seanknows pic.twitter.com/uSPWgLUpx0 — Sean Cardovillis (@sean_cardo) January 27, 2022

One of the brutal T20 knocks ever - 107 runs from 53 balls including 4 fours and 10 sixes by Rovman Powell in the third T20 against England. pic.twitter.com/n1Juh9axw2 — imarpit (@imarpit23) January 27, 2022

cricbuzz: A 51-ball hundred for Rovman Powell, his first in T20Is; West Indies and their power-hitters 👏👏



West Indies - 203 for 3 (19th ov)#WIvENG pic.twitter.com/7Z4kXrFgGT — Maηi vkƴath ズ (@vkyath) January 27, 2022

West Indies vs England

Coming back to the third T20I, England lost the game by 20 runs after failing to chase a mammoth target of 225 runs. Batting first, West Indies posted 224 runs in 20 overs courtesy of brilliant innings by Powell and Nicholas Pooran. While Powell contributed with a majestic century, Pooran scored 70 off 43 balls before being dismissed by Adil Rashid. Skipper Kieron Pollard and Romario Shepherd remained unbeaten at the end at scores of 9 and 11 runs, respectively. Topley, Rashid, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, and George Garton picked one wicket each for England.

In reply, England was restricted to 204//9 in 20 overs. Only Tom Banton and Phil Salt scored more than 20 runs for England, while the rest of the batting order failed yet again. Banton smashed 73 off 39 balls, while Salt hit 57 off 24 balls. Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd shone with the ball for the West Indies as he picked 3 wickets in the game. Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, and Akeal Hossain picked one wicket each. Pollard scalped two wickets in the four overs that he bowled. Powell was adjudged the player of the match for his incredible innings.

Image: ICC