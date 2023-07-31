With 600+ Test Wickets, Why Did Stuart Broad Didn't Feature In The Indian Premier League?

English cricket team pacer Stuart Broad will retire from international cricket following the conclusion of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test against Australia. Broad last featured for England in an ODI match in the year 2016 but has been playing Test cricket consistently since then. The veteran fast bowler was also a part of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings for two years but never played a single match in the cash-rich league.

3 things you need to know

English pacer Stuart Broad is the second most successful fast bowler in the history of Test cricket

Broad has taken over 600 Test wickets throughout his cricketing career

Stuart Broad is also the most successful English bowler in Test cricket against Australia

ALSO READ | '1 last dance': Stokes pays ultimate tribute to Stuart Broad ahead of his final appearance

Why did Stuart Broad never feature in Indian Premier League?

(English cricket team pacer Stuart Broad during the ENG vs AUS 5th Ashes 2023 Test / Image: AP)

The Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings signed Stuart Broad in the year 2011 at a price of INR 1.80 crores. But he didn't feature in the fourth season of the cash-rich league due to an injury. Broad was retained for the next season by the franchise, but he was ruled out of the tournament due to his rib injury.

Stuart Broad's sudden Test retirement

English cricket team pacer Stuart Broad surprised his fans when he said in an interview with Sky Sports that Days 4 and 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test will be the final days of his international career. After the end of Day 3, Broad said:

It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and the England badge as much as I have. And I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have. It's been such a wonderful series to be a part of, and I've always wanted to finish at the top. And this series just feels like it's been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining I've been a part of.

ALSO READ | Explained: Why was Steve Smith given not-out despite Ben Stokes taking the catch?

Stuart Broad has had a stellar 17-year-old cricketing career with the English cricket team. Beginning his career against Pakistan in 2006, Broad played an unbeaten innings of eight runs. The number eight has had a deep influence on the right-handed pacer's cricketing career and has scored off his runs in his Test career while batting at this position.

In fact, his best Test bowling figure is an eight-wicket haul against Australia in the 2015 Ashes at the Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham.