With Injured Rohit Sharma Doubtful, India A Skipper Closes In On Test Team Call Up: Report

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma suffered a serious injury to his thumb while fielding during the 2nd ODI between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday. However, the 35-year-old still walked out to bat for the Men in Blue at no. 9 and almost scripted an empathetic win. While India fell short of the target of 272 runs by just a mere five runs, India head coach Rahul Dravid ruled Rohit out of the 3rd ODI and revealed the batter will travel back to Mumbai to consult an expert.

Meanwhile, it is more than possible that Rohit might get ruled out of the remainder of India’s tour of Bangladesh 2022. With India’s test series against Bangladesh set to begin on December 14, Rohit’s deputy KL Rahul will step in as the stand-in skipper and will also open the innings. Although KL is expected to be accompanied by opener Shubman Gill, a senior BCCI source has now revealed that India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran might receive a Team India call-up.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored two back-to-back centuries for India A

Speaking to PTI under conditions of anonymity, the source cited India A skipper’s recent feat of scoring back-to-back centuries in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh A. In the first unofficial Test that concluded on December 2, Easwaran hit 141 runs off 255 balls as the game concluded in a draw. In the ongoing 2nd unofficial Test, the India A skipper hit 157 runs off 248 balls.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored back-to-back hundreds in the ongoing A Test series and is an opener. In all likelihood, he will join the squad in Chattogram after finishing his second A Test in Sylhet,” the senior BCCI source revealed. The 27-year-old has scored over 5400 runs in 77 first-class games in his career so far, which includes 17 centuries and 23 fifties. Here’s a look at India’s full squad for the Bangladesh Test series, as announced by BCCI on October 31, 2022.

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav