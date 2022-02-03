'With Rohit Sharma Coming Back...': Ajit Agarkar Predicts Scoreline Of IND Vs WI ODIs

Former Indian bowling all-rounder Ajit Agarkar reckons that Team India are a brute force in home conditions and are hard to defeat. After their 0-3 defeat in the South Africa ODIs, the Men in Blue are set for their three-match ODI series against the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies.

The opening game, as it stands is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma, who missed the New Zealand Tests and the entire tour of South Africa due to hamstring injury, is set to take charge as India's full-time ODI skipper.

Agarkar said that the hosts would, undoubtedly, start the series as favourites and win the series 2-1. The veteran felt that West Indies need to play out of their skins to roll over India in the latter's backyard. "India is very tough to beat at home. With Rohit Sharma coming back a lot fresher, India will start as favourites, there is no doubt, especially in the ODI series. I think it will be difficult for the West Indies in the ODIs, maybe 2-1," Agarkar was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

IND vs WI: Batting positions need to be cemented says Ajit Agarkar

For the upcoming IND vs WI white-ball series, which also include three T20Is, India have rested fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. The home team has rather gone in with new faces, including Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna.

While Agarkar looked forward to the new-look bowling attack, he also put forth the importance of tightening the batting lineup. He said that India needs to sort out their batting lineup with the 50-over World Cup to be played next year.

"I know there are a lot of different bowlers picked and some of them have been rested, who will certainly be part of that team. The batting positions need to be cemented, wherever they are going to bat. Whether Rahul is going to come in the middle, then he has to stay in the middle for me over the course of the next year and a half, as you approach that World Cup. So that clarity has to be there because at the moment," Agarkar added.

Image: PTI