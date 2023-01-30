UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Tweets For Hardik Pandya And 'Mr 360' Suryakumar Yadav Goes Viral

After leading Team India to a victory in the second T20 International at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. Suryakumar Yadav today went to meet the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. The visuals of the visit were shared by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on his twitter handle.

Suryakumar Yadav met UP CM Yogi Aditynath

With young and energetic SKY (Mr. 360°) at official residence, Lucknow.@surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/hHGB2byHcu — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 30, 2023

Sharing the visuals Yogi Adityanath wrote, "With young and energetic SKY (Mr. 360°) at official residence, Lucknow". Yogi Adityanath also went to watch Team India's match against New Zealand yesterday.

'Hardik Badhaai'

On a spin friendly wicket and a low scoring thriller Team India managed to win the match by 6 wickets. Uttar Pradesh CM also met Team India players and captain Hardik Pandya after they won the match. Yogi Adityanath also shared the visuals of his meet and wrote, "Hardik Badhaai."

Yogi Adityanath was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association chairman Rajiv Shukla.

Talking about the match, New Zealand had won the toss and elected to bat first on a spin friendly wicket. The New Zealand batsmen didn't have a good start with the bat and they lost both their openers for a score of 28. The other batsmen also were not able to stay at the crease and New Zealand were reduced to 99-8 in 20 overs.

The Kiwi batsmen were unable to pick Indian spinners and the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal made sure that New Zealand were not able to score boundaries.

Batting second it became difficult for the Indian batsmen as well to score runs as the Kiwi spinners also bowled well. The Kiwi bowlers took the match to the fifth ball of the 20th over but at last Team India went over the line courtesy Suryakumar Yadav. Surya was made the Man of the Match for his anchoring knock of 26 off 31 balls.

The third T20I will be played in Ahmedabad on 1st February, Wednesday.