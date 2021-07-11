Witty Sehwag Reckons India's Future Captain Will Celebrate Birthday On July 9; Here's Why

Virender Sehwag, who is known for his creative social media posts, reshared an old tweet from 2018 implying that the future India captain would be born or would be celebrating his birthday on July 9, referring to the back-to-back birthdays of former India captains between July 7 and July 10. The three former captains, MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, and Sunil Gavaskar, were all born in July, and coincidentally within a day or two of each other.

Dhoni was born on July 7, while Ganguly and Gavaskar on July 8 and July 10 respectively. Looking at the pattern, Sehwag suggested a future captain will be celebrating his birthday on the 'missing 9th" somewhere.

"July 7th- MS Dhoni, July 8th- Sourav Ganguly, July 9th- ?, July 10th- Sunil Gavaskar. The missing 9th. Somewhere, a future India captain and icon will be born or celebrating his birthday today," Sehwag wrote with the hashtag #JulyMePaidaHoJaaoCaptainBanJaao. The similarity that prompted Sehwag to post the tweet is that all three cricketers have been very successful for Team India in the past and are considered the icons of Indian cricket. Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni have also been very successful captains with the latter winning all major ICC trophies for his country.

Dhoni, Ganguly, Gavaskar as captains

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best captains in the world and is the only wicketkeeper-batsman with more than 10,000 ODI runs and an average of above 50. It was under Dhoni's captaincy that Team India reached number one ranking in Test cricket for the first time in history. But Dhoni's good run with Team India wouldn't have come in the first place had it not been for Ganguly's revolutionary decisions as captain of the side between 2000-2005.

Ganguly was appointed captain in the early 2000s after the infamous match-fixing scandal. Ganguly picked a relatively new team and won the 2002 Champions Trophy and Natwest series against England. The Bengal cricketer also helped India reach the final of the 2003 World Cup and won more away tours than any other captain in the history of Indian cricket before the record was broken by Dhoni and then the current skipper Virat Kohli respectively. Sunil Gavaskar, on the other hand, was not as successful as a leader as he was as a batsman. Gavaskar was a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, which was led by Kapil Dev. He was also the first batsman in history to score more than 10,000 Test runs.

