'Wives Were Sent To Keep A Check On Players': Ex-PCB Chairman Makes A Startling Revelation

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) former chairman Zaka Ashraf recently made a major revelation regarding Pakistan's tour of India back in 2012, revealing details about why wives were allowed to travel with players. Pakistan cricket team visited India back in 2012 to play two T20Is and three ODIs. The Pakistan players also had their wives accompanying them on the tour.

Zaka Ashraf was the PCB president back then and in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, revealed that the decision to send players' wives was made to keep a check on the players, to avoid any possible mishaps. The former Pakistan Cricket Board chief said, "During my time when our team went on a tour to India, I advised that all the wives of the players will accompany them. This decision was taken so that no controversy could be created as Indian media is always on the lookout for that. The wives meant to also keep a check on the players."

He added, "Everyone took it in a nice manner and went to India. Everyone remained disciplined. Everytime a Pakistan team had toured India, their country would always try to trap us and tarnish the image of our players and country. So that was avoided."

Zaka Ashraf reveals promise made by BCCI

Pakistan tour of India back in 2012 -13 was the last time that Men in Green travelled to India, after which political tensions stopped bilateral series between both the countries. While the T20I series ended 1-1, Pakistan won the ODIs with wins in Chennai and Kolkata. Ashraf during his interview, also made the revelation about BCCI making a promise to play a series in Pakistan in future if, proper security is provided.

He said, "We should always try to restore ties with the Indian government in regards to cricket. The biggest advantage we have right now is that General Bajwa is currently occupying the position and he himself wants to see Pakistan cricket prosper. They invited us for a short series and once we went there, I met with BCCI chairman at the time Narayanaswami Srinivasan. He promised India's participation on Pakistan soil granted if full proof security is given."