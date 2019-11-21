WNI Vs WIE Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Preview, Squad And Other Details

Windward Islands will play against West Indies Emerging in the Super50 Cup on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11.00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Let us look at the match preview, Dream11 and other details.

WNI vs WIE Dream11 Match Preview

Windward Islands did not get the start they expected in the tournament. They have lost five matches and won just one. They are placed fifth in Group B. In their last clash, they lost against Guyana. On the other hand, West Indies Emerging have won four matches and lost two, thus are second in Group B. They lost their last match against USA.

WNI vs WIE Dream11 Top Picks

Joshua Da Silva has scored 272 runs in six matches for West Indies Emerging, while Justin Greaves has scored 239 runs in six fixtures. Keon Harding has been phenomenal with the ball with 16 wickets to his credit in six matches. Ashmead Nedd has taken six wickets in three matches for West Indies Emerging. Kavem Hodge has scored 410 runs in 10 matches so far for Windward Islands. Larry Edwards has nine wickets in nine matches to his credit. Ryan John took four wickets for Islands in the previous match.

WNI vs WIE Squads

West Indies Emerging: Yannic Cariah (c), Kimani Melius, Camarie Boyce, Roland Cato, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd, Gidron Pope, Kevin Sinclair

Windward Islands: Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Emmanuel Stewart, Kirk Edwards (C), Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Shane Shillingford, Larry Edwards, Shermon Lewis.

WNI vs WIE Dream11

Wicket-keeper: Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen: Joshua Da Silva (captain), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge (vice-captain), Yannic Cariah

All-Rounders: Ryan John, Kirk Edwards

Bowlers: Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd, Larry Edwards, Keron Cottoy

WNI vs WIE Dream11 Match Prediction

West Indies Emerging are having a great campaign, while Windward Islands are yet to have an impact in the tournament. West Indies Emerging are the favourites for the match.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your games.