Women's T20 World Cup: What Happens If India Vs England Semi-final Is Washed Out?

The knockout stages of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup are set to kick-off on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India Women take on England Women in the first semi-final on Thursday, while South Africa Women will take on Australia Women in the second semi-final later that day. However, the threat of a washout looms over the semi-final games of the Women’s T20 World Cup and let’s take a look at the possible outcomes of the games if the matches are washed out.

Rain threat looms over Women's T20 World Cup semi-final

Rain marred the final two Group B matches of the Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled at Sydney, which helped South Africa top the group and set up their clash against hosts Australia. South Africa Women finished with seven points after their match against West Indies Women was washed out, while Thailand Women and the Pakistan Women game earlier was also abandoned due to rain. With both India Women vs England Women and South Africa Women vs Australia Women semi-final set to be played at the same venue, the threat of a washout is imminent.

South Africa, India to play the final if semi-final matches are washed out

According to the rules, each innings should at least have five overs for it to be termed as a T20I. However, in the Women’s T20 World Cup, the minimum limit for a match to be played is ten overs per side. The game will be abandoned if each team is not able to play ten overs. The ICC also does not have a reserve day scheduled for the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final. So if the matches get washed out, group toppers India and South Africa will progress to the final. However, the final has a scheduled in case of a washout, unlike the semi-final.

Advantage Team India as Sydney weather forecast hints at a washout

The Sydney Weather forecast suggests for Thursday suggests that there will rain in the morning, which will die down by evening. The temperature is set to hover around 21 to 25 degrees Celsius and there is expected to be a lot of wind. The overcast conditions might suit the fast bowlers in the semi-final if the matches are not abandoned.

The rain forecast is an advantage to India Women, who have never gone past the semi-final stage in the Women's T20 World Cup. India Women were beaten at the same stage by England Women last time in the Women's T20 World Cup, and a washout in the India Women vs England Women clash will make sure India Women reach their first Women's T20 World Cup final.

