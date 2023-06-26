Women's Ashes 2023: Ashleigh Gardner Equals 28-year-old Record Registered By India Veteran

Why you're reading this: The England women's cricket team locked horns against their Australian counterparts in a one-off Ashes Test from June 22 to 26. Australia defeated England by 89 runs to win the only Test at Nottingham. Australian bowler Ashleigh Gardner was named the Player of the Match for her figures of 12 for 165. Both sides will now play three T20Is and as many ODIs to decide the winner of the series.

3 things you need to know

Alyssa Healy was leading the Aussies in this one-off Test match

Australia defeated England by 89 runs

Ashleigh Gardner was adjudged the player of the match

Ashleigh Gardner breaks world record

Ashleigh Gardner dismantled England's batting lineup in a resounding 89-run victory for the Australian women's team. Defending a total of 268, led by captain Alyssa Healy, Australia restricted England to 178 as Gardner claimed a remarkable 8 wickets in the second innings. This victory earned Australia four crucial points in the Women's multi-format Ashes series.

Gardner's outstanding performance has now equaled the record for the most wickets taken in an innings in a women's Test match, matching India's Neetu David, who achieved the feat against England women in 1995. Notably, Neetu holds the edge in this record, as she took 8 wickets for 53 runs, while Gardner picked 8 wickets while conceding 63 runs.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old Gardner now holds the record for the best figures by an Australian bowler in an innings as well as in a Test match. She is the first Australian woman to claim 8 wickets in a Test innings.

In addition to her 8-wicket haul in the second innings, Gardner also took four wickets in the first innings when England scored 463. With a total of 12 scalps in the match, Gardner currently ranks second in terms of the most wickets taken by a female cricketer in a Test match. She is behind Shazia Khan of Pakistan, who claimed 13 wickets in a Test against West Indies women.

Women's Ashes Test 2023

The Australian team outperformed England throughout the one-off Test match. Led by contributions from Ellyse Perry and Sutherland, Australia scored 473 in the first innings. In response, England's Beaumont became the eighth woman in history to score a double century, but Tahlia McGrath and Gardner limited the hosts' lead to a mere ten runs.

In the second innings, Beth Mooney's 80 and Healy's 50 set a target of 268 for England. Despite a half-century from Danielle Wyatt, no other English batter managed to surpass fifty. With this victory, Australia secured four points in the series, where the Test match carried four points and each ODI and T20I match carries two points.

Image: ICC/Twitter