Women's Ashes: Shikha Pandey, Wasim Jaffer & Others Hail Nail-biting Test; 'Unbelievable'

Indian women's cricket player Shikha Pandey praised the women's game saying that if Test cricket is great then the women's Test game is even better.

Prithvi Virmani
Ashes

Nail-biting, thrilling, action-packed, gripping, these are just some of the words that can be used to describe the Australia vs England one-off Women's Ashes Test match. While it ended in a draw, there was nothing mundane or monotonous about this Test match as both teams played fantastic cricket and advocated the need for more women's Test cricket to be played. In fact, both the teams went all for the win and played some classy cricket while doing so.

After the match on social media, everyone applauded the level of cricket that was played in the nail-biting match. Indian cricketer Shikha Pandey praised the women's game saying that if Test cricket is great then the women's Test game is even better. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer also praised both teams. Marnus Labuschagne also chimed in and stated that this match was great for Test cricket.

Australia vs England: A thrilling end to a fantastic Test

With England chasing 257 runs in their final innings, they started really well as Lauren Winfield-Hill and Tamsin Beaumont both gave the Three Lions a good platform to build on. 

Winfield-Hill scored 33 off 65 balls and Beaumont scored 36 runs off 42 balls before departing. Heather Knight and Nat Sciver did even better to score more and slightly faster as Knight just missed out on her fifty and got out on 48 in 54 balls. Sciver managed to get her half-century and scored 58 runs in 62 balls. Sophia Dunkley was stunning in the game as she scored 45 runs in just 32 balls before getting out to a stunning catch from Beth Mooney.

However, after that, the Australian bowling lineup kicked into gear and started grabbing crucial wickets. Annabel Sutherland and Alana King were both fantastic in removing the tailenders as the game gradually reached the climax. With one wicket left, 13 runs to win and two overs to go, it was truly an epic finish to an outstanding match. But Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone did well to hold on and see out the final two overs as the match ended in a draw.

