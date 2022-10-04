Women's Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Again As India Thrash UAE By 104 Runs

Despite a poor start with the bat during their third Women's Asia Cup 2022 match against the UAE, India managed to register an emphatic victory by 104 runs. The Women in Blue posted a massive total of 178 runs in the first innings before reducing UAE to just 74 runs during their 20 overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the pick of the bowlers for India while Jemimah Rodrigues hit an unbeaten 75 in the match.

India record third Women's Asia Cup 2022 win

Even though stand-in captain and star opener Smriti Mandhana did not face a ball against the UAE, India still managed to score 178 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. Full-time captain Harmanpreet Kaur had explained before the Women's Asia Cup 2022 that the side would be looking to give everyone a chance with the bat with the T20 World Cup set to take place next year.

While the Women in Blue did not have a good start with the bat as they were at 19/3 at one stage, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and in-form Jemimah Rodrigues managed to impress by registering a fantastic 129-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Rodrigues smacked an unbeaten 75 runs off just 45 deliveries, while Deepti scored 64 runs off 49 balls. As for the UAE bowlers, Mahika Gaur was the pick amongst them as she ended with decent figures of 1-27 in her four-over spell.

In reply, the UAE never got going as they just managed to score 74 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the pick amongst the Indian bowlers as she ended with outstanding figures of 2-20 after bowling three overs. Following a third consecutive win in the Women's Asia Cup 2022, India have moved to the top of the table with six points, level on points with second-placed Pakistan, who have a game in hand.