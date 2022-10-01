Women's Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues Scores 76 As India Thump Sri Lanka By 41 Runs

The India women's cricket team kickstarted their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on Saturday with an outstanding victory by 41 runs against Sri Lanka. After setting Sri Lanka a target of 151 runs to chase in 20 overs, the Women in Blue restricted them to just 109 runs with some fantastic bowling from all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar.

India vs Sri Lanka: Women in blue register first win

Even though the Sri Lankan women's team got off to a good start with an opening partnership of 25 runs after 3.2 overs, the Indian team did well in being patient and looking to pick up wickets. After Deepti Sharma dismissed captain Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka seemed to lose wickets at regular intervals. Pooja Vastrakar was the pick among the bowlers as she ended with outstanding figures of 3-15 in her three overs.

As for the Indian team's batting, Jemimah Rodrigues (76) notched her career-best score in T20Is to help the Women in Blue post a total of 150 runs for the loss of six wickets in their first match of the Asia Cup T20I tournament on Saturday. Rodrigues put up a boundary-hitting exhibition as she whacked 11 fours and a maximum in her 53-ball innings after India were invited to bat.

Along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30), Rodrigues stitched a 92-run partnership after openers Smriti Mandhana (10) and Shafali Verma (6) were dismissed cheaply. For Sri Lanka, the spinners did the bulk of the damage, with Oshadi Ranasinghe being the pick of the bowlers with fantastic figures of 3/32 in her four-over spell.

(Inputs from PTI)