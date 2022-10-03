Women's Asia Cup: India Beat Malaysia By 30 Runs Under Duckworth-Lewis Method

India beat Malaysia by 30 runs under Duckworth-Lewis Method in their women's Asia Cup match here on Monday.

Opener Sabbhineni Meghana (69) cracked her maiden T20I half-century to power India to 181 for 4 after being invited to bat. Shafali Verma contributed a scratchy 39-ball 46.

In reply, Malaysia were 16 for 2 in 5.2 overs when rains interrupted the match.

As the match could not resume, India were declared winners by 30 runs under D/L Method. Brief Score: India: 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Sabbhineni Meghana 69, Shafali Verma 46; Nur Dania Syuhada (2/9), Winifred Duraisingam 2/36).

Malaysia: 16 for 2 in 5.2 overs.