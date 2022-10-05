Women's Asia Cup: Jemimah Rodriguez Storms Into Top 10 ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings

India women’s cricket team defeated UAE Women by 104 runs on Tuesday to earn their third consecutive win of the tournament. India reached 178/5 in the first innings, courtesy of Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 75 off 45 balls, alongside other notable contributions. Going ahead in the game, UAE was restricted to 74/4 in the second innings, as India claimed a thumping 104-run win,

Interestingly, this was Jemimah’s second half-century of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022, which took her tally of runs in the tournament to 151 runs in two innings. While the knock helped India claim victory, it also made her jump four places in the latest ICC women’s T20I batting rankings. As per ICC, Rodrigues made the biggest leap among the recent players to gain positions.

Jemimah Rodrigues joins Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in top 10

While the 22-year-old sits eighth in the rankings with 641 points, she is just one step below star Indian opener Shafali Verma, who has 648 points to her credit so far. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana is the best-placed Indian player on the list as she sits third with 717 rating points against her name.

Deepti Sharma makes the top 10 allrounder and bowling rankings

Alongside the top 3 Indian players on the list, captain Harmanpreet Kaur also gained two positions and now finds herself in 13th with 605 rating points. Allrounder Deepti Sharma is the only Indian player on the top 20 list of Women's T20I All-Rounder Rankings. Deepti is fourth in the list with 344 rating points, below Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews and Ashleigh Garner.

At the same time, Deepti also finds herself placed in the sixth position in the Women’s T20I Bowling rankings with 698 points. India’s star pacer Renuka Singh is 11th in the bowling charts with 636 points. It is pertinent to mention that India is currently 4th in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings below Australia, England, and New Zealand.

With three out of three wins in their bag, the India women’s cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their next group stage match on October 7. The team will then face Bangladesh the next day, before playing their final league name against Thailand women on October 10. The semi-finals for Women’s Asia Cup 2022 are scheduled to be held on October 13, followed by the summit clash on October 15, Saturday.