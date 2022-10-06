The Pakistan women’s cricket team lost match no. 10 of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 tournament to Thailand by four wickets on Thursday. After scoring 116/5 in the first innings of the game, Pakistan failed to restrict the opposition below the target as Thailand claimed a thrilling final over victory. Thailand jumped to the fifth position in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 points table, ahead of UAE and Malaysia.

Asia Cup 2022: Points table after Pakistan's loss against Thailand

While India sits at the top of the table with three wins in three games, Pakistan now sits second in the standings with two wins and one loss. Here’s the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 points table after Thailand’s win over Pakistan.

Position Teams Matches Played Wins Defeats Points NRR 1 India women 3 3 0 6 3.860 2 Pakistan women 3 2 1 4 1.946 3 Sri Lanka women 3 2 1 4 0.373 4 Bangladesh women 2 1 1 2 0.227 5 Thailand women 3 1 2 2 -1.854 6 UAE women 3 1 2 2 -2.125 7 Malaysia women 3 0 3 0 -2.359

Asia Cup 2022: List of top-5 run-scorers after Pakistan vs Thailand match

Team India youngster Jemimah Rodrigues leads the run-scoring charts with a tally of 151 runs in three games, at an average of 151.00 and strike rate of 154.08. She has hit 22 fours and one six in the Asia Cup campaign so far. Her highest score in a game was 76 runs.

Players Matches Played Runs Best Knock Average Strike Rate 100s/50s Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W) 3 151 76 151.00 154.08 2 - 50s Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W) 3 144 81 48.00 111.62 1 - 50 Sidra Ameen (PAK-W) 3 123 56 61.50 100.81 1 - 50 Natthakan Chantham (THI-W) 3 88 61 29.33 87.12 1 - 50 Theertha Satish (UAE-W) 3 82 62* 41.00 102.50 1 - 50

Asia Cup 2022: List of top-5 wicket-takers after Pakistan vs Thailand match

Interestingly, the wicket-taking chart is led by Team India all-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha. She has grabbed four wickets so far in the tournament after bowling just 5.2 overs. Her best effort in a match was 3/15. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is India's 2nd best bowler in the tournament with three wickets.