Women's Asia Cup Points Table: Top Scorers, Most Wickets, Standings After India Vs UAE

After the India vs UAE match, here is a look at the latest Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table, top scorers and the bowlers who have picked up the most wickets.

Women's Asia Cup points table

India registered an emphatic 104-run win on Tuesday against the UAE to move to the top of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table. Despite a poor start with the bat, an outstanding 129-run partnership for the fourth wicket between in-form Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Deepti Sharma helped the Women in Blue post a strong total of 178 runs in their 20 overs.

In reply, the UAE were completely out of sorts as they could only manage 74 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs. Following the conclusion of the India vs UAE match, here is a look at the latest Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table, top scorers and the bowlers who have picked up the most wickets.

Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table

Standing Team Played W L NRR

Points
1 India 3 3 0 3.860

6
2 Pakistan 2 2 0 3.059

4
3 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0.373

4
4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0.227

2
5 Thailand 2 0 2 -2.980

0
6 UAE 2 0 2 -3.710

0
7 Malaysia 2 0 2 -4.584

0

Women's Asia Cup 2022 top run-scorers

Standing Player Matches Team

Runs
1 Jemimah Rodrigues 3 India

151
2 Harshitha Madavi 3

India

 144
3

Sabbhineni Meghana

 2

India

 79
4 Sidra Ameen 2 Pakistan

67
5 Deepti Sharma 3 India

65
6 Nilakshi de Silva 3 Sri Lanka

61
7 Shafali Verma 2 India

56
8 Shamima Sultana 2 Bangladesh

50
9

Richa Ghosh

 3 India 42
10 Hasini Perera 3 Sri Lanka

38

Women's Asia Cup 2022 top wicket-takers

Standing

 Player Matches Team

Wickets
1 Omaima Sohail 2 Pakistan

4
2 Dayalan Hemalatha 3 India

4
3 Mahika Gaur 2 UAE

4
4 Rumana Ahmed 2 Bangladesh

3
5 Diana Baig 2 Pakistan

3
6 Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2 India

3
7 Deepti Sharma 3 India

3
8 Vaishnave Mahesh 2 UAE

3
9 Kavisha Dilhari 3 Sri Lanka

3
10 Thipatcha Putthawong 2 Thailand

3
11 Sugandika Kumari 3 Sri Lanka

3
12 Inoka Ranaweera 3 Sri Lanka

3
13 Oshadi Ranasinghe 3 Sri Lanka

3
