Image: @BCCIWomen
India registered an emphatic 104-run win on Tuesday against the UAE to move to the top of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table. Despite a poor start with the bat, an outstanding 129-run partnership for the fourth wicket between in-form Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Deepti Sharma helped the Women in Blue post a strong total of 178 runs in their 20 overs.
In reply, the UAE were completely out of sorts as they could only manage 74 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs. Following the conclusion of the India vs UAE match, here is a look at the latest Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table, top scorers and the bowlers who have picked up the most wickets.
|Standing
|Team
|Played
|W
|L
|NRR
|
Points
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|3.860
|
6
|2
|Pakistan
|2
|2
|0
|3.059
|
4
|3
|Sri Lanka
|3
|2
|1
|0.373
|
4
|4
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0.227
|
2
|5
|Thailand
|2
|0
|2
|-2.980
|
0
|6
|UAE
|2
|0
|2
|-3.710
|
0
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|2
|-4.584
|
0
|Standing
|Player
|Matches
|Team
|
Runs
|1
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|3
|India
|
151
|2
|Harshitha Madavi
|3
|
India
|144
|3
|
Sabbhineni Meghana
|2
|
India
|79
|4
|Sidra Ameen
|2
|Pakistan
|
67
|5
|Deepti Sharma
|3
|India
|
65
|6
|Nilakshi de Silva
|3
|Sri Lanka
|
61
|7
|Shafali Verma
|2
|India
|
56
|8
|Shamima Sultana
|2
|Bangladesh
|
50
|9
|
Richa Ghosh
|3
|India
|42
|10
|Hasini Perera
|3
|Sri Lanka
|
38
|
Standing
|Player
|Matches
|Team
|
Wickets
|1
|Omaima Sohail
|2
|Pakistan
|
4
|2
|Dayalan Hemalatha
|3
|India
|
4
|3
|Mahika Gaur
|2
|UAE
|
4
|4
|Rumana Ahmed
|2
|Bangladesh
|
3
|5
|Diana Baig
|2
|Pakistan
|
3
|6
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|2
|India
|
3
|7
|Deepti Sharma
|3
|India
|
3
|8
|Vaishnave Mahesh
|2
|UAE
|
3
|9
|Kavisha Dilhari
|3
|Sri Lanka
|
3
|10
|Thipatcha Putthawong
|2
|Thailand
|
3
|11
|Sugandika Kumari
|3
|Sri Lanka
|
3
|12
|Inoka Ranaweera
|3
|Sri Lanka
|
3
|13
|Oshadi Ranasinghe
|3
|Sri Lanka
|
3