India registered an emphatic 104-run win on Tuesday against the UAE to move to the top of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table. Despite a poor start with the bat, an outstanding 129-run partnership for the fourth wicket between in-form Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Deepti Sharma helped the Women in Blue post a strong total of 178 runs in their 20 overs.

In reply, the UAE were completely out of sorts as they could only manage 74 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs. Following the conclusion of the India vs UAE match, here is a look at the latest Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table, top scorers and the bowlers who have picked up the most wickets.

Women's Asia Cup 2022 points table

Standing Team Played W L NRR Points 1 India 3 3 0 3.860 6 2 Pakistan 2 2 0 3.059 4 3 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0.373 4 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0.227 2 5 Thailand 2 0 2 -2.980 0 6 UAE 2 0 2 -3.710 0 7 Malaysia 2 0 2 -4.584 0

Women's Asia Cup 2022 top run-scorers

Standing Player Matches Team Runs 1 Jemimah Rodrigues 3 India 151 2 Harshitha Madavi 3 India 144 3 Sabbhineni Meghana 2 India 79 4 Sidra Ameen 2 Pakistan 67 5 Deepti Sharma 3 India 65 6 Nilakshi de Silva 3 Sri Lanka 61 7 Shafali Verma 2 India 56 8 Shamima Sultana 2 Bangladesh 50 9 Richa Ghosh 3 India 42 10 Hasini Perera 3 Sri Lanka 38

Women's Asia Cup 2022 top wicket-takers