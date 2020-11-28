Womens Big Bash Final Stars Vs Thunder Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Melbourne Stars Women will lock horns Sydney Thunder Women in the final of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2020) on Saturday, November 28 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. The Stars vs Thunder live streaming will commence at 1:40 PM. Here are the Stars vs Thunder live streaming details, how to watch Stars vs Thunder live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Big Bash: Stars vs Thunder match preview

Melbourne Stars, who are led by Meg Lanning, comprehensively defeated Perth Scorchers Women by 7 wickets in the first semi-final of the WBBL 2020. They also ended up the league phase at the top of the table with eight wins, three losses and three no results. Lanning's side has some prominent of the most prominent players of the format who will look to guide their side to a win in the WBBL 2020 final.

On the other hand, the Thunder, who are led by Rachel Haynes, beat defending champions Brisbane Heat by 12 runs in the second semi-final of the WBBL 2020. The Heat were cruising at one point of time in their chase of 143 but the Thunder bowlers pulled things back in the last five overs by picking 6 wickets in 19 balls and gave away just 12 runs.

They finished the league stage with seven wins, five losses and two no results. While Melbourne will look to lift their maiden WBBL title, the Thunder will look to replicate their heroics from the maiden edition to win the WBBL trophy.

Women's Big Bash Live in India: Stars vs Thunder live streaming details

The WBBL live telecast of Stars vs Thunder will air on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India. The Stars vs Thunder live streaming will be available from 1:40 PM (IST) onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. Stars vs Thunder live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Women's Big Bash: Stars vs Thunder pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts intermittent clouds for the whole day. However, there is no real chance of rain during the course of the game. The humidity during the game is predicted to be at between 36-48 while the temperature will hover in the early 30s. As far as the pitch at the North Sydney Oval is concerned, a fresh surface is expected to be used in the WBBL 2020 final which is why the team winning the toss should look to bat first and put runs on the board in the high-pressure game. The average first innings scored here in the last six WBBL 2020 matches has been 152. Therefore, any score above 150 will be above par.

