Women's Big Bash Heat Vs Scorchers Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 will see Brisbane Heat take on Perth Scorchers in the 45th match of the league stage. The Heat vs Scorchers match is scheduled to take place at Hurstville Oval on Wednesday, November 18 2020 and will begin at 4 AM IST. Both the teams will be looking to grab a big win as the tournament nears the latter stages of the group matches. Both the teams are in contention for a place in the playoffs.

Women's Big Bash: Heat vs Scorchers preview

Defending champions Brisbane have had a poor outing in Women's Big Bash League as compared to the last season. With 10 games played, Brisbane Heat have only managed to win 4 games. Losing 4 games on the trot after 2 abandoned matches, the Heat will consider themselves unlucky. Heat might see the Scorchers game as an opportunity where they could gather up some points and propel for a top-order finish and make it to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers are having an excellent run of form this year. Currently sitting second on the table, the Perth Scorchers have managed to sneak up 12 points from their matches. With 4 straight wins, the Perth Scorchers play the Melbourne Stars before taking on the Brisbane Heat. The Perth Scorchers are expected to win that too, making it 5 wins before they tackle the Brisbane Heat. Before their match against Melbourne Stars, Perth hold a 2-point difference over Heat which might act as a confidence booster when whey walk on the ground to take on Brisbane Heat.

Women's Big Bash: Heat vs Scorchers pitch report and weather forecast

The weather prediction for the match expected to pretty good. With clear skies, no rain has been predicted for the day according to Accuweather. It is a great sign for all cricket enthusiasts and players who saw eight games being washed out in the earlier stages of the tournament. The pitch at Hurstville Oval is expected to produce a pretty competitive match.

Heat vs Scorchers live streaming: Where to watch Heat vs Scorchers live in India?

The Women's Big Bash League game will be televised on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India. The Heat vs Scorchers live streaming will be available from 4 AM IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. Users can also follow the teams' websites and social media channels alongside WBBL live for Heat vs Scorchers live scores and match updates.

What's next for Heat and Scorchers?

Perth are scheduled to play 7th ranked Hobert Hurricanes in their next game on November 21. They take on Adelaide Strikers in Sydney, which will be their last group stage match of the Women’s Big Bash League Campaign. After the Perth Scorchers game, Brisbane Heat would have 2 matches left in the group stages of the WBBL 2020 campaign. Brisbane will face the Melbourne-based teams in their remaining 2 fixtures as they attempt to qualify for the top 4 slot and enter the playoffs.

Image Credits - Brisbane Heat/Twitter

