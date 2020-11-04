Women's Big Bash Heat Vs Sixers Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Brisbane Heat Women (BH W) are all set to take on Sydney Sixers Women (SS W) in the upcoming match of Women's Big Bash League. The match will be played at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney, Australia. The BH W vs SS W live streaming is slated to begin at 1:35 pm IST on Wednesday, November 04, 2020. Here is our Heat vs Sixers prediction, info on how to watch Heat vs Sixers live in India and where to catch Heat vs Sixers live scores.
By winning two out of their last four matches, Ellyse Perry’s Sydney Sixers Women have secured the third spot in the Women's Big Bash League points table with a total of six points and +2.087 NRR. Brisbane Heat Women, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the table with similar wins and points (+0.415 NRR). Jess Jonassen and Team would look to trade places with Sixers by winning the upcoming match.
The Women's Big Bash League Heat vs Sixers will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Heat vs Sixers live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website. The Heat vs Sixers live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.
Though the weather of Sydney has been rough for the past week, it is set to improve on Wednesday. However, the weather around the Blacktown International Sportspark will be cloudy and the chances of rainfall are 10 per cent. The pitch of the Aussie stadium would be a bigger advantage for bowlers than the batsmen.
A new inclusion in our squad of 13 for tomorrow's clash with @SixersBBL!— Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) November 3, 2020
👉 https://t.co/kMO3lreG0G#BringTheHeat #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/6H6xdkRd18
Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen(c), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Redmayne(w), Delissa Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock, Georgia Prestwidge, Lilly Mills, Laura Kimmince, Courtney Grace Sippel, Georgia Voll
Alyssa Healy(w), Ellyse Perry(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Angela Reakes, Lisa Griffith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Sarah Aley, Maddy Darke, Emma Hughes
