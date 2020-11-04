Women's Big Bash Heat Vs Sixers Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Brisbane Heat Women (BH W) are all set to take on Sydney Sixers Women (SS W) in the upcoming match of Women's Big Bash League. The match will be played at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney, Australia. The BH W vs SS W live streaming is slated to begin at 1:35 pm IST on Wednesday, November 04, 2020. Here is our Heat vs Sixers prediction, info on how to watch Heat vs Sixers live in India and where to catch Heat vs Sixers live scores.

Heat vs Sixers live streaming: Heat vs Sixers live scores and Women's Big Bash League preview

By winning two out of their last four matches, Ellyse Perry’s Sydney Sixers Women have secured the third spot in the Women's Big Bash League points table with a total of six points and +2.087 NRR. Brisbane Heat Women, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the table with similar wins and points (+0.415 NRR). Jess Jonassen and Team would look to trade places with Sixers by winning the upcoming match.

Women's Big Bash League live streaming: Heat vs Sixers live in Indian and WBBL India

The Women's Big Bash League Heat vs Sixers will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Heat vs Sixers live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website. The Heat vs Sixers live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney, Australia

Heat vs Sixers live streaming date: Wednesday, November 04, 2020

Heat vs Sixers live streaming time: 1:35 pm IST

Heat vs Sixers live streaming: Heat vs Sixers pitch and weather report

Though the weather of Sydney has been rough for the past week, it is set to improve on Wednesday. However, the weather around the Blacktown International Sportspark will be cloudy and the chances of rainfall are 10 per cent. The pitch of the Aussie stadium would be a bigger advantage for bowlers than the batsmen.

Heat vs Sixers live scores: Squads for the Heat vs Sixers match

WBBL live: Brisbane Heat Women squad

Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen(c), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Redmayne(w), Delissa Kimmince, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock, Georgia Prestwidge, Lilly Mills, Laura Kimmince, Courtney Grace Sippel, Georgia Voll

WBBL live: Sydney Sixers Women squad

Alyssa Healy(w), Ellyse Perry(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Angela Reakes, Lisa Griffith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Sarah Aley, Maddy Darke, Emma Hughes

