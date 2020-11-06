Women's Big Bash Heat Vs Strikers Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Brisbane Heat Women are set to face Adelaide Strikers Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, November 7. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney at 6:45 am IST. Here is a look at the Heat vs Strikers live streaming info, how to watch Heat vs Strikers live in India and where to catch the Heat vs Strikers live scores.

Women's Big Bash: Heat vs Strikers live streaming info and preview

The current position of the teams on points table reflects how the season has gone so far. Heat, despite losing their previous match, are 4th on the points table with 4 points from 5 matches. They have so far registered just one win and have two losses and two matches ended in no result.

Meanwhile, the Strikers are 7th on the points table with 3 points from 5 matches after losing the previous match. They have so far registered just one win and have three losses, while two matches ended in no result. Despite the result, both teams have great players in their ranks and fans can witness a great encounter between bat and ball.

WBBL live: Weather report

As per Accuweather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the match, but rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings in the second semi-final. The humidity forecast clocks in at 86% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

WBBL live: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip have been useful for batswomen who have been scoring runs with ease. The bowlers have also taken advantage of the conditions on offer and found a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

Heat vs Strikers live streaming & Heat vs Strikers Live in India

The telecast for the Heat vs Strikers live in India will be available on Sony Six. The WBBL live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. The Heat vs Strikers live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams as well as their respective websites.

Image Source: Adelaide Strikers WBBL / Twitter

