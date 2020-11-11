Women's Big Bash Heat Vs Thunder Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Brisbane Heat will lock horns with Sydney Thunder in the 32nd match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020. The Heat vs Thunder match is scheduled to begin at 1:35 pm IST from the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney on November 11. Here are the Heat vs Thunder live streaming details, how to watch Heat vs Thunder live in India and the pitch and weather report for the match.

Women's Big Bash: Heat vs Thunder preview

Defending champions Brisbane Heat have had a terrible Women's Big Bash League season so far. At the halfway mark of the tournament, the side has just managed four points from seven games. They are currently in 7th place on the table - one above the Melbourne Renegades who are in last place with 4 points. Brisbane's only win this season came in their first match against the Perth Scorchers. This was followed by two abandoned games and a string of four back to back losses.

Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder are having one of their best runs at the tournament since their 2018-19 season. Rachel Haynes and co. have lost just one match at the tournament so far - surprisingly to the last-placed Melbourne Renegades side. With 10 points from their seven matches, Sydney Thunder are in second place on the table below the Melbourne Stars. They will hope to keep up this lead and recreate their victory from the first WBBL in 2015-16.

WBBL live: Heat vs Thunder live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Heat vs Thunder game will be televised on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India. Heat vs Thunder live streaming will be available from 1:35 pm IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. Heat vs Thunder live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Women's Big Bash: Heat vs Thunder pitch report and weather forecast

The Accuweather prediction for today's Heat vs Thunder clash is sunny and clear. No rain has been predicted for the day or during the match at all. This is a great sign for the tournament, which saw eight games being rained out in the earlier phases.

The temperature will be at 22°C while humidity will be at 71%. The pitch at the Blacktown International Sportspark has produced scores of 135-140 in the last few matches. The conditions could help the bowlers a little but otherwise, it is a very well balanced pitch.

Image Credits: Brisbane Heat WBBL Twitter

