Women's Big Bash Hurricanes Vs Renegades Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report

The Hobart Hurricanes Women will go up against the Melbourne Renegades in match 17 of the Women's Big Bash League. The Hurricanes vs Renegades match will begin at 9:00 am IST from the Blacktown ISP Oval on November 3. Here are the Hurricanes vs Renegades live streaming details, how to watch Hurricanes vs Renegades live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Meet Rosemary Mair - https://t.co/5honN5EXQD The New Zealand bowler has joined our squad for Tuesday's clash with the Hurricanes #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/Vby5xVk4tH — Renegades WBBL (@RenegadesWBBL) November 2, 2020

Women's Big Bash League: Hurricanes vs Renegades preview

The Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Renegades are both on the same boat at the Women's Big Bash League so far. Both teams have lost two and drawn two of their games at the league and have two points each. They will want to turn things around at tomorrow's match.

The Hurricanes lost their first match to the Adelaide Strikers after being bowled out for a mere 84 runs. Their next two matches against the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat were abandoned giving them just one point each from the two encounters. In their game against the other Melbourne side, the game was reduced to 19 overs each. However, the Stars needed just 11 overs to chase the Hurricanes' 89 run total. They are in the last place due to their net run rate.

The Melbourne Renegades are in second-last place on the table. Their first two matches against the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat were abandoned. After this, the side lost two back to back games against the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers.

WBBL live: Hurricanes vs Renegades live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Hurricanes vs Renegades game will be televised on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India. Hurricanes vs Renegades live streaming will be available from 9:00 am IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. Hurricanes vs Renegades live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Women's Big Bash: Hurricanes vs Renegades pitch report and weather forecast

In a much needed positive sign for fans and players, Accuweather has predicted no rain for tomorrow's Hurricanes vs Renegades match. The temperature will be 22°C and humidity will be at 52%. After eight matches being either abandoned without a single ball being bowled or being interrupted by rain, everyone can look forward to a full 20-over-long-game. The pitch is expected to play into both the batsmen and bowlers.

Image Credits: Renegades WBBL Twitter

