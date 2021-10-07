Last Updated:

Women's Big Bash League 7 Schedule Announced: When Will Harmanpreet, Shafali, Smriti Play?

Cricket Australia (CA), on Thursday, October 7 announced the full revised schedule for the seventh edition of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 7) 2021.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Women's Big Bash League

Image: @Twitter/WBBL


Cricket Australia (CA), on Thursday, October 7 announced the full revised schedule for the seventh edition of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 7) 2021. The tournament will commence in just a week i.e on 14th October which will see Sydney Sixers take on the last season’s runners-up Melbourne Stars in the opening clash at the Blundstone Arena.

WBBL 7 will have a revamped 59-match schedule with all games aired for the first time. This move reaffirms CA's commitment to making cricket the most popular sport among women and girls in the country. The event will be held in eight different locations across four different states: Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, and Western Australia. In addition, due to continuing border restrictions, no games will be held in New South Wales or Victoria this season.

The venues for playoffs and finals, which are set to take place on November 24, 25 and 27 are still to be finalized.

The schedule has been altered as a result of state border limitations, public health concerns, and its ramifications. The new rules allow the League and teams to continue to put the health and safety of spectators, the general public, players, match officials, and staff foremost. The venues for playoffs and finals, which are set to take place on November 24, 25 and 27 are still to be finalized.

READ | Nathan Lyon calls Ashes 'career-making series,' expects England's best squad for tour

Women's Big Bash League: Which Indian players will feature in season 7?

The WBBL 7 will feature some of the great Indian women players showcasing their skills in the world’s grandest women’s T20 league. A total of seven Indians Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, and Richa Ghosh will ply their trade for some of the best teams in the league.

READ | T20 World Cup: Players who are in WC squads but are yet to play in IPL 2021

Mandhana, who had featured for Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes in the previous editions will now see herself representing the defending champions Sydney Thunder along with all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who will make his maiden appearance in the league. Thunder will begin their title defence on October 16 against Adelaide Strikers.

READ | IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir pins blame on Nicholas Pooran for PBKS' unsettled form in UAE

Whereas, Harmanpreet and Jemimah will don the colours of Melbourne Renegades, who will play their first game against Richa Ghosh’s Hobart Hurricanes on October 16. Harmanpreet was earlier a part of Sydney Thunder whereas Jemimah and Richa will be making their WBBL debut.

READ | '5 runs from 7 matches': RCB's record signing Dan Christian's batting numbers in IPL 2021

Lastly, attacking opener Shafali and spin sensation Radha will feature for Sydney Sixers, who will play the inaugural match of the WBBL 7 against Melbourne Stars on October 14.

Image: Twitter/@WBBL

Tags: Womens Big Bash League, WBBL, Smriti Mandhana
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com