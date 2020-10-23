Women's Big Bash League Schedule, Teams, Timings And Where To Watch In India

The Women's Big Bash League 2020 is scheduled to commence from Sunday, October 25. The opening match is a Melbourne Derby with the Renegades taking on the Stars at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney. Around 59 matches will be played in the sixth season of the tournament, spanning 36 days across five Sydney-based venues. In the wake of the much-awaited tournament, here is a look at Women's Big Bash 2020 schedule and the live streaming details for the tournament.

Women's Big Bash League 2020 season teaser

A look into Women's Big Bash 2020 schedule

Eight teams are participating in the tournament, with each set to compete against each other twice in a double round-robin format for a spot in the knockout phase. Defending champions Brisbane Heat will begin their title defence on October 25 against Perth Scorchers. All 59 matches will be played across five Sydney venues, namely the Hurstville Oval, North Sydney Oval, Sydney Showground Stadium, Drummoyne Oval and Blacktown International Sportspark.

Here is a look at the entire Women's Big Bash 2020 schedule:

WBBL 2020 live in India details

The live telecast of WBBL 2020 will be available for Indian viewers. For television viewing, Indian fans of the tournament can switch to Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Coverage of WBBL 2020 live in India will also be available on streaming platforms. Fans can stream all Women's Big Bash League 2020 matches on SonyLIV.

A look into WBBL 2020 squads of all teams

Brisbane Heat Women: Jess Jonassen (c), Nadine de Klerk, Maddy Green, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Courtney Grace Sippel and Georgia Voll.

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Emma King, Beth Mooney (wk), Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo and Georgia Wyllie.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates (c), Katie Mack, Annie O'Neill, Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Stafanie Taylor, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Ellie Falconer, Madeline Penna, Alex Price, Megan Schutt and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josephine Dooley (wk), Erin Fazackerley, Lizelle Lee (wk), Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb and Ella Hayward.

Melbourne Stars Women: Meg Lanning (c), Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Lucy Cripps, Bhavi M Devchand, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Georgia Gall and Sophie Day.

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Corinne Hall (c), Sasha Moloney, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon, Chloe Abel, Nicola Carey, Hayley Matthews, Erica Kershaw, Rachel Priest (wk), Emily Smith, Nell Bryson-Smith, Maisy Gibson, Brooke Hepburn, Hayley Jensen, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck.

Sydney Sixers Women: Ellyse Perry (c), Erin Burns, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Alyssa Healy (wk), Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Lisa Griffith, Emma Hughes and Hayley Silver-Holmes.

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Haynes (c), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Lauren Smith.

Image source: Women’s Big Bash League Twitter

