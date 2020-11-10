Women's Big Bash Renegades Vs Hurricanes Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes will meet in the 30th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020-21. The contest between the two exciting sides is scheduled to begin at 1:35 pm IST from the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney on Tuesday, November 10. Here are the Renegades vs Hurricanes live streaming details, how to watch Renegades vs Hurricanes live in India, and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Back at Blacktown for some midweek #WBBL06 action! Which clash excites you the most?



Women's Big Bash: Renegades vs Hurricanes preview

Both Renegades and Hurricanes have had a lackluster run in the Women's Big Bash League this year. It is imperative for the teams to stage a turnaround at this juncture if they want to keep their championship aspirations intact. They are languishing at the bottom of the table and are in desperate need of successive victories to rise through the ranks.

Having played seven matches so far, Renegades are the wooden spooners with only a single win to their name. Hurricanes' journey has also been very similar to their counterparts, and they also have only a single victory out of their seven games. With two crucial points at stake, a fierce battle between the two sides is on the cards.

During their clash earlier in the competition, Renegades batting line-up had a forgettable outing. They were bundled out for a paltry score of 81 after a stellar bowling performance from the Hurricanes. They then chased the score comfortably with 9 wickets to spare. Renegades have an opportunity to avenge the embarrassing loss they faced at the hands of Hurricanes.

WBBL Live in India: Renegades vs Hurricanes live streaming details

Fans can catch Renegades vs Hurricanes live in India on the Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Moreover, the Renegades vs Hurricanes live streaming will also be made available on the Sony LIV app and website. For Renegades vs Hurricanes live scores and updates, one can visit the social media pages of the teams as well as the competition.

WBBL live: Renegades vs Hurricanes pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket is expected to assist both the batters and the bowlers. Batters will have an upper hand, as the ball is expected to come nicely on to the bat. An even bounce is expected on the strop throughout the match. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bat first and post a massive total upfront.

As for the weather, conditions will be suitable for a T20 cricket match. There will be clear skies during the game, and rain is expected to stay away. As per AccuWeather, the temperature will hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Image source: Melbourne Renegades Instagram

