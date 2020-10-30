Women's Big Bash Renegades Vs Scorchers Live In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Melbourne Renegades Women will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers Women in match 10 of the Women's Big Bash League. The Renegades vs Scorchers match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am IST from the Drummoyne Oval on October 31. Here are the Renegades vs Scorchers live streaming details, how to watch Renegades vs Scorchers live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Big Bash League: Renegades vs Scorchers preview

The Melbourne Renegades Women and the Perth Scorchers Women were both semi-finalists at the Women's Big Bash League last year. Perth lost out on a spot in the final to the Adelaide Strikers while Melbourne lost out to Brisbane. This season of the tournament has begun in odd fashion for both teams. After ending last season in 4th place, the Renegades have had both their matches abandoned without a single ball being bowled so far. Despite this, they have racked up two points and are in 4th place on the table.

The Perth Scorchers, who finished in 3rd place last year, have had some taste of gameplay this season. Playing the inaugural match of the season against Brisbane Heat, Perth lost after setting a total of 132. Heather Graham proved to be the most successful bowler for the Scorchers, taking one wicket with an economy of 4.66. But without much support from other bowlers and very little to defend, they lost the match by 7 wickets. They are now in 7th place with just one point.

Women's Big Bash League: Renegades vs Scorchers live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Renegades vs Scorchers game will be televised in India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Renegades vs Scorchers live streaming will begin at 9:00 am IST on the SonyLIV app and website. All WBBL live scores and updates can be followed on the league's website and social media. The Renegades vs Scorchers live scores will also be available on the teams' social media channels.

Women's Big Bash League: Renegades vs Scorchers pitch report

The pitch at the Drummoyne Oval is expected to be on the slower side, with 150-160 being a par total. The weather conditions will support bowlers as well but since this is a small ground, a set batswoman could help the team to a good total.

Women's Big Bash League: Renegades vs Scorchers weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the forecast for the WBBL game between Melbourne and Perth is not looking good. Heavy rain has been predicted through the morning. The temperature during the match should be at 24°C and humidity at 59%. There is a 34% chance of rain during the match, with odds getting worse later in the day. Fans can expect a shortened or abandoned match.

Image Credits: Renegades WBBL Twitter

