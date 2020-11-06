Women's Big Bash Renegades Vs Thunder Live In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Melbourne Renegades will lock horns with Sydney Thunder in the 22nd match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020-21. The Renegades vs Thunder match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am IST from the Hurstville Oval, Sydney on Saturday, November 7. Here are the Renegades vs Thunder live streaming details, how to watch Renegades vs Thunder live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Big Bash: Renegades vs Thunder preview

The Sydney Thunders and Melbourne Renegades will go into this match in starkly opposite forms and positions. Sydney Thunder are in the top position on the table and have not lost a single match as of now. With three wins and two abandoned matches, they are starting to look like prime contenders for a playoffs spot.

The Melbourne Renegades meanwhile, are in last place on the table. Their first two matches against the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat were abandoned. After this, the side lost three back to back games against the Perth Scorchers, the Sydney Sixers and the Hobart Hurricanes.

The Melbourne Renegades have a bad track record against the Sydney Thunder Women. Except the one win against the side in the 2019 edition of the Women's Big Bash League, the Renegades have lost their last four matches against Sydney Thunder. Their win last year came with a margin of 29 runs. This will be a great sign for Sydney Thunder, who are already on the top of the table.

WBBL Live in India: Renegades vs Thunder live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Renegades vs Thunder game will be televised on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India. The Renegades vs Thunder live streaming will be available from 9:00 am IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. The Renegades vs Thunder live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Women's Big Bash: Renegades vs Thunder pitch report and weather forecast

The Accuweather prediction for tomorrow's Renegades vs Thunder clash is mostly cloudy with a shower in the morning. This could be a bad sign for the match, especially if the rain extends beyond the day. For now, it is predicted that the rain should not cut into the match at all. The temperature will be at 18°C while humidity will be 62%. The pitch is expected to help both, batting and bowling.

