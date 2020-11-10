Women's Big Bash Scorchers Vs Sixers Live Stream In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Perth Scorchers will lock horns with the Sydney Sixers in Match 31 of the Women's Big Bash. The Scorchers vs Sixers match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am IST from the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney on Wednesday, November 11. Here are the Scorchers vs Sixers live streaming details, how to watch Scorchers vs Sixers live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

📹 Behind the scenes of a @WBBL game day with one of our young guns, Hayley Silver-Holmes!#smashemsixers #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/3uHPEYZEje — Sydney Sixers WBBL (@SixersWBBL) November 10, 2020

Women's Big Bash: Scorchers vs Sixers preview

The Sydney Sixers have been the most successful franchise in the history of the WBBL. Their fifth-place finish last year was the first time they were not a part of the finals in the tournament. In their comeback season, Ellyse Perry and co. have been playing excellently. They are in third place on the points table with 10 points from four wins, two draws and one loss.

Their only loss in the series has come against their competitors for Wednesday, the Perth Scorchers. The two teams have a long rivalry and this will make for a very interesting match.

In their last five games against the Sixers, the Scorchers have only lost twice. Even then, their three most recent matches against the Sixers have ended in their favour. However, this season, the Scorchers have not been doing very well. So far, they have lost three of the completed matches and won just two. This, along with two abandoned matches, gives the Scorchers 6 points on the table and puts them in 5th place.

WBBL Live in India: Scorchers vs Sixers live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Scorchers vs Sixers game will be televised on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India. Fans can watch the Scorchers vs Sixers live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website from 9:00 am IST onwards. The Scorchers vs Sixers live scores can also be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Women's Big Bash: Scorchers vs Sixers pitch report and weather forecast

After eight washed out matches, tomorrow's weather forecast will be a welcome sight for fans of the WBBL. According to Accuweather, there is no possibility of rain at any time during the game. The weather is expected to be nice and sunny with a temperature of 25°C and humidity of 56%.

The last match at this ground was between the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers. The pitch was well balanced and provided equally for the bowlers and batters. The 140 run target set by the Strikers was chased down by the Stars with a few balls to spare. Considering this, a total of around 150-160 should be enough to give any team a good start.

Image Credits: Sixers WBBL Twitter

