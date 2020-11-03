Women's Big Bash Scorchers Vs Thunder Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Rebel Women's Big Bash League leaders Sydney Thunders will look to extend their lead at the top when they come up against Perth Scorchers on Wednesday. Thunders, having won the last two games in succession, are in high spirits. Here are the Scorchers vs Thunder live streaming details, team news, prediction and the schedule for the match.

Scorchers vs Thunder live streaming

The telecast for the Scorchers vs Thunder live in India will be available on Sony Six. WBBL live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. Scorchers vs Thunder live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams as well as their respective websites.

Venue: Blacktown ISP Oval

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Time: 9 am IST

Women's Big Bash League: Match preview

Sydney Thunders lead the Rebel Big Bash League table with six points. They have managed two victories, while two games ended without a result. Thunders are yet to suffer a setback in the competition and defeated Brisbane Heat by 15 runs in the previous game.

What a weekend for the #ThunderNation!



2 x WBBL wins ✅

New international BBL signing ✅



No better time to sign up 😉👉 https://t.co/PkMKWZL3MS pic.twitter.com/iylJtOItBm — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) November 1, 2020

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers trail at the fifth spot in the Rebel Big Bash League table. Scorchers have managed just one victory in four games while ending up on the losing side on one occasion. Their previous game against Adelaide Strikers failed to produce a favourable result for either side.

WBBL live: Pitch and weather report

The temperature in Blacktown is expected to hover in the range of 28 degrees Celsius with no chances of precipitation according to Accuweather. Some cloud cover is expected but sunny weather is predicted as the day progresses. The previous game played on this pitch suggests suitable conditions for the team that bats second. The pitch is thought to be favourable to fast bowlers.

WBBL live: Team news, squad list

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (c), Megan Banting, Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Jones, Emma King, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Wyllie

Sydney Thunders: Rachel Trenaman, Tammy Beaumont, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Tahlia Wilson(w), Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Kate Peterson

Image courtesy: Sydney Thunder Twitter

