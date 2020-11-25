Women's Big Bash Semi-Final 1 Stars Vs Scorchers Live Stream In India, Pitch Report

The Melbourne Stars will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers in the first semi-final of the Women's Big Bash League 2020. The Stars vs Scorchers match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST from the North Sydney Oval on November 25. Here are the Stars vs Scorchers live streaming details, how to watch MS W vs PS W live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

The story of a season like no other, with the best yet to come 🔥🏆



Bring on the #WBBLFinals! pic.twitter.com/DVX3ucVcR2 — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 25, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli's Absence From 3 Tests Won't Affect Australia Financially, CA Chief Claims

Women's Big Bash: Stars vs Scorchers preview

The four WBBL 2020 semi-finalists have had starkly contrasting journeys in the league, with semi-finals 2 qualifiers, Brisbane Heat attempting a record hattrick title at the tournament and today's semifinalists, the Melbourne Stars appearing in their very first game at the playoffs level. The Stars had a soft start in WBBL 2020 with three of their initial matches remaining incomplete due to inclement weather.

However, once they took off, there was no stopping Meg Lanning from taking her team to this record milestone. The Stars remained virtually undefeated until their last two games in the league, which they lost in quick succession to the Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat. Besides that, the only blip on the Stars' record came with their surprising one-over eliminator loss to the Melbourne Renegades.

Again, with striking incongruity when compared to the table-topping Stars, the Scorchers have barely managed to make it into what will be their 5th semi-final. Tied with the Sydney Sixers at 14 points, the Scorchers edged past on their higher net run rate. The side has depended strongly on Sophie Devine, the Player of the Tournament, to guide them to their handful victories. The Scorchers won and lost an equal six games each, losing both their encounters against the Stars in the league stage.

Also Read | Andre Fletcher Says WI Will Continue Playing Aggressive Brand Of Cricket In NZ Series

Women's Big Bash Live in India: Stars vs Scorchers live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Stars vs Scorchers game will be televised live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India. Stars vs Scorchers live streaming will be available from 1:30 pm IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. MS W vs PS W live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Also Read | Kohli's Childhood Coach Says Ajinkya Rahane Has A Chance To Establish Himself As Captain

Women's Big Bash: Stars vs Scorchers pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, no weather-related issues are expected today. The prediction for the game is mostly sunny with a temperature of 23°C and average humidity and cloud cover. There will be no rain clouds at the WBBL 2020 semi-final and we can expect a full game. The pitch at the North Sydney Oval is expected to support both, batting and bowling.

Also Read | Indian Skipper Virat Kohli & Offie R Ashwin Nominated For ICC Player Of The Decade Award

Image Credits: Australian Women's Crickets Team Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.