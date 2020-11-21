Women's Big Bash Sixers Vs Renegades Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Sydney Sixers Women will go up against Melbourne Renegades Women in the upcoming match of the Women's Big Bash League. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval. Sixers vs Renegades WBBL live streaming is slated to begin at 1:35 pm IST on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Here's where fans can catch the Sixers vs Renegades live streaming in India.

Sixers vs Renegades live streaming: Sixers vs Renegades live scores and Women's Big Bash League preview

The last time these two teams faced each other, Sydney Sixers Women won the match by chasing down the target of 120 runs in a rain-affected encounter. Sixers are currently occupying the 5th position in the table with 12 points in their bag and a win will put them in contention for a place in the semifinal.

On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades Women have lost 7 out of their 12 matches due to which they are placed 7th on the points table. Their chances of qualifying for the semi-final stage appear thin which is the reason they could play spoilsport and jeopardise the Sixers' chances of qualifying for the semi-final.

Sixers vs Renegades live streaming: Sixers vs Renegades pitch and weather report

According to AccuWeather, there will be intermittent cloud cover in Sydney on Saturday but rain is likely to stay away from the match. The temperature around the Drummoyne Oval is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius with humidity percentage going up to 55%. Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard-strip at the North Sydney Oval has been great for batting which means the toss winner could look to bat first.

Sixers vs Renegades live streaming: How to watch Sixers vs Renegades live in India

The Women's Big Bash League Sixers vs Renegades will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Sixers vs Renegades live in India will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For Sixers vs Renegades, live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

