Women's Big Bash Sixers Vs Stars Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Sydney Sixers Women are all set to face off against the Melbourne Stars in match 12 of the Women's Big Bash League 2020. The Sixers vs Stars match will begin at 1:35 pm IST from the Sydney Showground Stadium on October 31. Here are the Sixers vs Stars live streaming details, how to watch Sixers vs Stars live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Big Bash League: Sixers vs Stars preview

The Sydney Sixers are the most successful side in the WBBL. Of the five years that the tournament has been played, the Sixers have been a part of four finals. They won two back to back finals in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 editions of the league.

The side missed out on a playoffs spot for the first time last year and will hope to leave that unwanted stat behind this time around. So far, the Sixers have won their one completed encounter against last year's runners-up, Adelaide Strikers. Their second match against Sydney Thunder was washed out. They have three points to show for their troubles so far.

The Melbourne Stars have had both their matches be abandoned after the start of play due to inclement weather. Their first game against the Melbourne Renegades was abandoned after the Stars had made 127 runs in 17 overs, while their game against Sydney Thunder was abandoned after Thunder had made 13/2 in 4 overs. They are now in 7th place on the table with two points.

WBBL live in India: Sixers vs Stars live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Sixers vs Stars game will be televised on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India. Sixers vs Stars live streaming will be available from 1:35 pm IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. Sixers vs Stars live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Women's Big Bash League: Sixers vs Stars pitch report and weather forecast

The weather forecast for the match will concern both teams. There is a severe thunderstorm alert for Sydney for the first hour of the game with heavy rains predicted through the night. There is a high chance that this match too will be abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

Accuweather predicts a temperature of 18°C and a humidity level of 80% for the match. The weather conditions can influence the conditions of the pitch, which has been very balanced so far.

Image Credits: Sydney Sixers WBBL Twitter

