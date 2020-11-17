Women's Big Bash Stars Vs Hurricanes Live Stream In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The Melbourne Stars Women will lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes Women in the Women's Big Bash on Wednesday. The match will be played at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney and will begin at 9:00 AM IST. Here's a look at the Stars vs Hurricanes live streaming details, match preview and other details.
Also Read: England's Tour Of Pakistan Set To Be Postponed To October Next Year
Melbourne Stars have been the team to beat this season and the side led by Meg Lanning find themselves at the top of the standings. The Stars have lost just one of their 11 games this season, and are almost certain to make the knockouts with 17 points already in their kitty.
On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have struggled this campaign and are at 7th, with just three wins in 11 games so far. The Hurricanes were ousted in their last meeting against the Stars, with the table-toppers having registered a convincing 8-wicket win. Stars are naturally favourites to win on Wednesday, but the Hurricanes will nonetheless hope to resurrect their stuttering campaign.
Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Criticised On Twitter For Liking Controversial Tweet On Virat Kohli
No hattrick, but Rosemary Mair does the job in the last over and we WIN by 6 runs! 💚— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 17, 2020
Still sitting on top of the @WBBL ladder 😎#TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/P3bIfluaES
The Hurstville Oval aids both batsmen and bowlers and the Stars vs Hurricanes contest promises to even contest between bat and ball. According to Accuweather, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport, with just 3% chances of rainfall. Scores in the region of 150+ can be expected. Captains winning the toss are likely to bowl first on this pitch as the ground will be hosting its first WBBL fixture.
Also Read: PSL 2020 Final KAR Vs LAH Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview
The Stars vs Hurricanes game will be televised on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India. The Stars vs Hurricanes live streaming will be available from 9:00 AM IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. The Stars vs Hurricanes live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.
Also Read: Vincy Premier League T10 SPB Vs LSH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Team India speedster Sudeep Tyagi announces retirement from all formats of cricket
6 mins ago
Women's Big Bash Heat vs Scorchers live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
37 mins ago
MS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 preview
37 mins ago
Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs BUL live streaming, weather and pitch report, preview
40 mins ago
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib al Hasan receives threat over allegedly inaugurating Kali Puja
51 mins ago
Aakash Chopra opines Aaron Finch was Bangalore's 'biggest disappointment' in IPL 2020
4 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points