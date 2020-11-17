Women's Big Bash Stars Vs Hurricanes Live Stream In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Melbourne Stars Women will lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes Women in the Women's Big Bash on Wednesday. The match will be played at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney and will begin at 9:00 AM IST. Here's a look at the Stars vs Hurricanes live streaming details, match preview and other details.

Also Read: England's Tour Of Pakistan Set To Be Postponed To October Next Year

WBBL Live: Stars vs Hurricanes preview

Melbourne Stars have been the team to beat this season and the side led by Meg Lanning find themselves at the top of the standings. The Stars have lost just one of their 11 games this season, and are almost certain to make the knockouts with 17 points already in their kitty.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have struggled this campaign and are at 7th, with just three wins in 11 games so far. The Hurricanes were ousted in their last meeting against the Stars, with the table-toppers having registered a convincing 8-wicket win. Stars are naturally favourites to win on Wednesday, but the Hurricanes will nonetheless hope to resurrect their stuttering campaign.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Criticised On Twitter For Liking Controversial Tweet On Virat Kohli

No hattrick, but Rosemary Mair does the job in the last over and we WIN by 6 runs! 💚



Still sitting on top of the @WBBL ladder 😎#TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/P3bIfluaES — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 17, 2020

Stars vs Hurricanes probable line-ups

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Rosemary Mair, Katherine Brunt, Alana King

Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Rosemary Mair, Katherine Brunt, Alana King Hobart Hurricanes: Rachel Preist, Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Emma Thompson, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa

Stars vs Hurricanes pitch and weather report

The Hurstville Oval aids both batsmen and bowlers and the Stars vs Hurricanes contest promises to even contest between bat and ball. According to Accuweather, rain is unlikely to play spoilsport, with just 3% chances of rainfall. Scores in the region of 150+ can be expected. Captains winning the toss are likely to bowl first on this pitch as the ground will be hosting its first WBBL fixture.

Also Read: PSL 2020 Final KAR Vs LAH Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

WBBL Live: How to watch Stars vs Hurricanes live in India?

The Stars vs Hurricanes game will be televised on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India. The Stars vs Hurricanes live streaming will be available from 9:00 AM IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. The Stars vs Hurricanes live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Also Read: Vincy Premier League T10 SPB Vs LSH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

(Image Courtesy: Stars, Hurricanes WBBL Twitter)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.