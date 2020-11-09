Women's Big Bash Stars Vs Strikers Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Melbourne Stars will lock horns with the Adelaide Strikers in the 29th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020 . The Stars vs Strikers match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am IST from the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney on Tuesday, November 10. Here are the Stars vs Strikers live streaming details, how to watch Stars vs Strikers live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Just a little bit excited to see how the next three weeks pan out...🍿



More: https://t.co/wjo2TfU8hq pic.twitter.com/1j25VqCLCB — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 9, 2020

Also Read | Kagiso Rabada 4 Wickets Away From Achieving Massive Milestone In Dream11 IPL History

Women's Big Bash: Stars vs Strikers preview

The Melbourne Stars have proven to be this year's team to beat. Meg Lanning and co. are the only side to have not lost a single game in this season as of now. After a terrible 2019 season that saw then finish in last place, the Stars have overturned their fortunes drastically. Going into the game tomorrow, the Stars are in first place on the table with 11 points from their seven games. Of these, three have been washed out and four have been won by the side.

With seven more games left, there is still a lot of space for the table to change and the Adelaide Strikers will want to be one of those teams. The runner-ups of last season have not lived up to their potential yet this season. The Strikers have lost three games and won three games along with one draw to end up on fourth place on the table. The Strikers will hope to avenge their close loss to the Stars from last week.

Also Read | Brett Lee Celebrates 44th Birthday 'Indian-style' In Mumbai During Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch

WBBL Live in India: Stars vs Strikers live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Stars vs Strikers game will be televised on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels in India. The Stars vs Strikers live streaming will be available from 9:00 AM IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. The Stars vs Strikers live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Also Read | Abdul Samad's 16-ball 33 That Impressed Dream11 IPL Neutrals And Hyderabad Fans: Watch

Women's Big Bash: Stars vs Strikers pitch report and weather forecast

The Accuweather prediction for tomorrow's Stars vs Strikers clash is mostly sunny. For now, it is predicted that there should be no rain in the day or during the match at all. This is a good sign for the tournament, which has seen eight games being rained out. The temperature will be at 22°C while humidity will be 52%. The pitch is expected to help both, batting and bowling.

Also Read | Jofra Archer Knew Joe Biden Would Become POTUS? Netizens Dig Up Another Old Tweet In Shock

Image Credits: Strikers WBBL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.