Women's Big Bash Strikers Vs Scorchers Live Stream In India, Weather Report And Preview

Adelaide Strikers Women will go up against Perth Scorchers in match 13 of the Women's Big Bash League. The Strikers vs Scorchers match will begin at 4:00 am IST from the Drummoyne Oval on November 1. Here are the Strikers vs Scorchers live streaming details, how to watch Strikers vs Scorchers live in India and the pitch and weather report for the match.

The Thunder too good today.



Time to reset ahead of tomorrow’s clash with the Scorchers. pic.twitter.com/D3TqMNv2iG — AdelaideStrikersWBBL (@StrikersWBBL) October 31, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL: Virat Kohli Set To Break Massive All-time Record Held By Shane Watson

Women's Big Bash League: Strikers vs Scorchers preview

Last year's runners-up, Adelaide Strikers are the only team this year to not have had any matches abandoned by rain. The Strikers won their first match of the season against the Hobart Hurricanes. Megan Schutt took two wickets, while Darcie Brown and Amanda-Jade Wellington took three each to restrict Hobart to 84 runs. This was chased down by the Strikers in 14 overs.

However, the side lost their last two matches against the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers and will hope to end this losing streak this weekend. They are currently in 5th place on the table with 2 points.

Perth Scorchers meanwhile, have won one, lost one, and tied one of their games at WBBL 2020. The Scorchers lost their first match against the defending champions Brisbane Heat by 7 wickets. Their next match against the Hobart Hurricanes was washed out without a single ball being bowled.

The Scorchers are now on a one-match winning streak after they won their last game against the Melbourne Renegades by 18 runs via the D/L method. They are now in 4th place on the table with 3 points.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Most Sixes: Chris Gayle Jumps To Third Spot Despite Playing Just 6 Games

WBBL live in India: Strikers vs Scorchers live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Strikers vs Scorchers game will be televised on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India. Strikers vs Scorchers live streaming will be available from 4:00 am IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. Strikers vs Scorchers live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Also Read | IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Mumbai, Delhi Square-off In Battle To The Top Of The Table

Women's Big Bash League: Strikers vs Scorchers pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there is a 52% chance of rain during the match. However, fans can expect at least a shortened game, as the period before and after the game is predicted to be clear. Humidity will be at 88% and the temperature will be at 19°C. The weather conditions will have some effect on the pitch and outfield. The last match on the ground was a low scoring one and seemed to offer equally little for both batsmen and bowlers.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL: David Warner Set To Break Massive All-time Record Held By MS Dhoni

Image Credits: Adelaide Strikers WBBL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.