Women's Big Bash Strikers Vs Stars Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Adelaide Strikers Women will go up against the Melbourne Stars in match 18 of the Women's Big Bash League. The Strikers vs Stars match will begin at 1:35 am IST from the Blacktown ISP Oval on Tuesday night, November 3 (Wednesday morning in India). Here are the Strikers vs Stars live streaming details, how to watch Strikers vs Stars live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Women's Big Bash League: Strikers vs Stars preview

The Melbourne Stars will be looking to build on their first victory of the WBBL when they take on the Adelaide Strikers Women. After seeing their first three matches abandoned, the Melbourne Stars got their Women’s Big Bash campaign going with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against the Hobart Hurricanes. The Stars are currently placed third in the league table, with five points from four games.

No change to our squad for tonight's clash with the Strikers, starting at 7:05pm AEDT. 👌



View squad ⬇️💚 #TeamGreenhttps://t.co/muH28mi8rl — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 2, 2020

The Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, find themselves in seventh place with just three points from four games. After starting the competition with a victory, the Adelaide Strikers Women seem to have lost their way in the past few days. They come into the match on the back of an abandoned outing against Perth Scorchers Women.

WBBL live: Strikers vs Stars live streaming details

The Women's Big Bash League Strikers vs Stars game will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India. Strikers vs Stars live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Strikers vs Stars live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Women's Big Bash: Strikers vs Stars weather forecast

In what will be positive news for cricket fans, Accuweather predicts that the Women’s Big Bash clash will not be interrupted by rain, with clear skies predicted. The chance of rain for the day is around 10%. The average temperate will be 24°C with high levels of humidity expected as well.

Women's Big Bash: Strikers vs Stars pitch report

The pitch and the conditions are likely to favour the bowlers in the Women’s Big Bash match. The average score on the pitch is 103 according to FanCode, with the wicket set to suit the quicker bowlers more. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Image Credits: Adelaide Strikers Instagram, Melbourne Stars Instagram

