Women's Day 2023: BCCI Announces Free Entry For All Fans For RCB Vs GG WPL 2023 Match

Women’s Premier League (WPL) took to its official Twitter handle on Tuesday to announce that all fans can avail of free tickets for the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023 match on March 8. On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023, cricket fans will have free access to the WPL tickets for the RCB vs GG game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Fans interested in watching live action from the venue can book their tickets on BookMyShow.

What better way to celebrate Women's Day than witnessing a thrilling game at the #TATAWPL! Book your FREE ticket on http://BookMyShow.com. Entry on first come first serve basis," WPL tweeted.

How to book the tickets for Women's Premier League 2023?

BookMyShow is the official ticketing partner for the inaugural edition of the tournament, with tickets available on its website and mobile application. While all fans can book their tickets for the RCB vs GG without paying a rupee, women can witness all WPL games from the venues for free. Here’s how fans can book their tickets for the Women’s Premier League.

In order to buy tickets, fans can log in to BookMyShow and select the match they want to watch. After doing so, the seating layout of the venue will appear, where fans need to select the stadium. Following the conclusion of the payment process, fans will get entry into the stadium on M-tickets only.

The inaugural WPL edition kicked off on March 4 and will see a total of 20 league games. While the table toppers will advance into the finals, the teams finishing second and third will clash in the eliminator. The team winning the eliminator will then join the table toppers in the summit clash.