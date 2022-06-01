Women's IPL: Big Update On When BCCI Is Trying To Organise Tournament In 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly looking for a window to organise the women's version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a BCCI source, the Indian cricketing body wants to organise the women's IPL from next year onwards and is reportedly seeking a window to conduct the competition. During the 15th edition of the cash-rich league, BCCI officials held discussions with stakeholders regarding the women's IPL.

According to the source, a meeting was held regarding the women's IPL during the final of the men's tournament on May 29. The BCCI wants the women's IPL to be held either in March/April or September/October. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have already made it clear that the board wants to organise the women's IPL with six teams next year.

"There was a meeting during the IPL final. There are two windows for which a green signal has to be obtained, one in March/April and the second one in September/October. We will also get in touch with ICC to seek a separate window. BCCI could start men's IPL in May next year," the source was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

For several years, there have been requests for a women's IPL, with superstars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Suzie Bates, and Ben Stokes backing the idea. While the BCCI has yet to turn the concept into a reality, it has taken significant steps to march closer to the much-anticipated project. Since 2018, the BCCI has been organising a Women's T20 Challenge, which is the closest thing the Indian board has done to a women's IPL.

Women's T20 Challenge

The Women's T20 Challenge began in 2018 with two teams before it was expanded to three sides the following year. Supernovas and Trailblazers featured in the first edition of the tournament before they were joined by Velocity in 2019. Supernovas led by Harmanpreet Kaur won the first edition of the Women's T20 Challenge in 2018. The side retained the title in 2019. Trailblazers won the competition in 2020 after defeating Supernovas in the final. In the latest edition of the tournament, Supernovas won their third title after beating Velocity in the final.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI