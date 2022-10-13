Women's IPL Finally Set To Be Launched In 2023: Here's BCCI's Proposed Plan For Tournament

The inaugural edition of the Women's IPL is all set to be launched in March 2023, for which the BCCI has reportedly chalked out a plan. As per PTI, which has seen the BCCI's proposed plan for the WIPL, the country's apex cricketing body will present the plan for the tournament at the Annual General Meeting next week. Here's how the BCCI is planning to launch the first edition of the Women's IPL next year.

BCCI's proposed plan for Women's IPL

The BCCI is planning to launch the inaugural edition of the tournament with five teams, one each representing a city from six zones across the country.

A total of 22 matches are expected to be played by the five teams throughout the inaugural season of the Women's IPL.

Each team is likely to have 18 players in the squad with a maximum of six overseas players, including from ICC Associate nations.

The playing XI of each team cannot have more than five overseas players, including four overseas from ICC Full Member and one from an Associate Member.

Unlike the men's IPL, the inaugural season of WIPL will not be held in the home and away format and will instead be played in caravan style.

The tournament will likely be played immediately after the conclusion of the Women's T20 World Cup next year and is expected to end before the start of the Men's IPL in March/April.

BCCI's plans for the sale of franchises

According to the report, the BCCI has shortlisted 12 cities from six zones for the sale of five franchises in the Women's IPL. Dharamsala and Jammu have been finalised from the North zone, while Pune and Rajkot will be up for bidding from the West Zone. Indore, Nagpur, and Raipur have been selected from the Central Zone, while Ranchi and Cuttack from the East Zone. Kochi and Visakhapatnam have been shortlisted from the South, while Guwahati is the only city picked from the North-East.

BCCI's second plan states that the five teams will be sold without being assigned a home base or city and that the matches will be held across six venues in the country, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

The BCCI has been organising the Women’s T20 challenge tournament, which has gained much popularity and craze among cricket lovers in India in the past couple of years. The competition started as a one-off exhibition match between two teams in 2018 before becoming a three-team tournament. The Women's T20 Challenge will be scrapped by the BCCI once the Women's IPL starts.

