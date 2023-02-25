Women's Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians Unveil Their First Ever Official WPL Jersey

A week ahead of the opening game at the inaugural Women’s Premier League, the Mumbai Indians women's team has revealed its jersey for the 2023 season. Mumbai Indians took their official Instagram handle and showed the first glimpse of the team’s look for WPL 2023. In the video shared by MI, cricket fans can have a look at the captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s no. 7 shirt.

Mumbai Indians acquired the services of Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for an amount of INR 1.80 crore at the WPL 2023 Auction, which took place on February 13. MI spent a maximum of INR 3.20 crore for England’s Natalie Sciver and paid INR 1.90 crore for star Indian allrounder Pooja Vastarkar. Here’s a look at the full list of players bought by the Mumbai-based franchise at the auction.

MI's full squad for Women's Premier League 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (INR 1.8 crore), Nat Sciver (INR 3.2 crore), Amelia Kerr (INR 1 crore), Pooja Vastrakar (INR 1.9 crore), Yastika Bhatia (INR 1.5 crore), Heather Graham (INR 30 lakh), Isabelle Wong (INR 30 lakh), Amanjot Kaur (INR 50 lakh), Dhara Gujar (INR 10 lakh), Saika Ishaque (INR 10 lakh), Hayley Matthews (INR 40 lakh), Chloe Tryon (INR 30 lakh), Humairaa Khazi (INR 10 lakh), Priyanka Bala (INR 20 lakh), Sonam Yadav (INR 10 lakh), Jintimani Kalita (INR 10 lakh), Neelam Bisht (INR 10 lakh)

Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2023 opener on Saturday, March 4. A total of 22 games will be played in the six-team tournament from March 4 to March 26, which will consist of 20 group-stage matches. The marquee women’s T20 league will conclude with the summit clash on March 26.

Mumbai Indians full schedule for Women's Premier League 2023