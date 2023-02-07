The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the auction list for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The auction is set to be held in Mumbai on Monday, February 13 at 2:30 pm IST. A total of 409 players have been shortlisted for the auction including 246 Indians and 163 overseas cricketers. Out of the 409 players, 8 are from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 202 and the uncapped players are 199. The BCCI has confirmed that the WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

Here's the full details of WPL 2023 auctions

According to a media advisory issued by the BCCI, a maximum of 90 slots are available for five teams, with 30 slots being allotted for overseas players. The highest reserve price for a player in the auction has been set at Rs. 50 lakhs. A total of 24 players have listed themselves in the highest bracket. Indian players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma are among the Indian players who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.

India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma has also slotted herself in the highest bracket. The demand for her in the upcoming WPL auction will be high considering she helped India win its maiden World Cup trophy in the women's category. Meanwhile, 13 overseas players have listed themselves in the highest bracket including the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine, and Deandra Dottin.

Here's the complete list of the Auction List:

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Women’s Premier League 2023 Player Auction list announced. #WPLAuction



All The Details 🔽 https://t.co/dHfgKymMPN — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 7, 2023

5 teams of WPL

The BCCI announced the successful bidders for the Women's Premier League and revealed the names of the five parties who have won the right to own and operate a franchise in the tournament last month. As revealed by the IPL governing body, the combined bid valuation for the five teams was a whopping INR 4669.99 crore. Interestingly, three of the current team owners at the men’s IPL tournament have now become WPL team owners as well.

As per BCCI, Mumbai Indians’ parent company, Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd fetched the ownership rights for the Mumbai-based WPL team for a total of 912.99 crores. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s parent body Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd bought the Bengaluru-based WPL franchise for 901 crores, while Delhi Capitals owners JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd successfully bid for the Delhi WPL side for 810 crores.

Image: BCCI